Lucas pushes into the million dollar bracket as regional property prices soar

A property in Lucas is the latest sales result to stake a claim in the million dollar bracket as Ballarat property prices continued to show healthy results. The private sale of a house Shortridge Drive by Jellis Craig reached a price of $1,085,000 this week which along with a rural lifestyle property in Invermay which was sold for $1.58mil, topped this week's list of results. . Other areas including Lake Gardens, Cardigan Village and Creswick also yielded results that are nudging the million dollar figure that only five years ago was a rarity confined to Lake Wendouree ALFREDTON PS Cuzens Rd v/land $349,900 PRD Nationwide PS Elaine Av 877sqm $645,000 Trevor Petrie RE PS Topaz St 565sqm $739,900 PRD Nationwide BALLARAT CENTRAL PS Ascot St South $750,000 Harcourts Ballarat PS Peel St North $450,000 Jellis Craig BROWN HILL PS Humffray St North $365,000 PRD Nationwide BUNINYONG PS Forest St 1137sqm $695,000 Trevor Petrie RE CARDIGAN VILLAGE PS Maxwell St $840,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd CRESWICK PS Clunes Rd $400,000 Harcourts Ballarat PS Clunes Rd $645,000 PRD Nationwide PS Mendhams Dam Rd 18494sqm $890,000 Ray White Ballarat DELACOMBE PS Brahman Dr $620,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd PS Jordan Av $550,000 PRD Nationwide PS Rorey St 319sqm $415,000 Trevor Petrie RE GOLDEN POINT PS Boyle St $595,000 PRD Nationwide INVERMAY PS Eucalyptus Dr 12000sqm $1,580,000 Jellis Craig LAKE GARDENS PS Lake Gardens Av $840,000 PRD Nationwide PS Stirling Dr $837,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd LAKE WENDOUREE PS Gregory St $850,000 Harcourts Ballarat LUCAS PS Shortridge Dr $1,085,000 Jellis Craig MOUNT CLEAR PS Trezise La v/land $320,000 Jellis Craig MOUNT ROWAN PS Midland Hwy v/land $675,000 PRD Nationwide NERRINA PS Hillcrest Rd $795,000 Harcourts Ballarat RED LION PS Mccallums Creek Rd rural residential 1043sqm $29,500 Ray White Ballarat SEBASTOPOL PS Bevtre St $445,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd PS Charlotte St $440,000 Ballarat Real Estate Pty Ltd PS Rubicon St $495,000 PRD Nationwide PS Webster Dr 606sqm $538,500 Jellis Craig SNAKE VALLEY PS Wilsons La 80900sqm $770,000 Jellis Craig WENDOUREE PS Brinkley Av 678sqm $475,000 Jellis Craig PS Symons St 379sqm $500,000 Jellis Craig PS Waratah Gr $365,000 Jellis Craig Compiled by the Real Estate Institute of Victoria Ltd,

