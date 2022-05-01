news, latest-news,

Ballarat's away win over North Ballarat has come at a cost with leading ruck Marcus Powling facing a weeks-long stint on the sidelines with a hamstring injury. Powling is averaging a league-high 45.5 hitouts a game and with no natural replacement waiting in the wings, Swans coach Joe Carmody was scratching his head as the Swans adjust to their new billing as a genuine finals contender. Mitchell McGrath replaced Powling in the ruck for the final quarter while Jake Dunne looms as a pinch-hitting option after returning from a soft-tissue injury in the reserves match. "(Powling) has been really dominant in the first three so we're really going to have to look at how we're going to address (his loss)," Carmody said. "We might just have to think outside the square with how we go about it." The Swans responded to a two-goal first-half deficit by restricting the Roosters to seven points in the third-quarter before storming away in the death to notch a 15-point win. WATCH JAKE DREVER'S LONG-RANGE GOAL: Half-back flanker Nicholas Weightman was the visitors' best taking six intercept marks and collecting 27 disposals to dampen the hosts' usual free-flowing attack. Keegan Mellington's three goals and Daniel Kennedy's 30 touches were other individual standouts but it was a collective defensive effort that impressed Carmody the most. "I think our sheer intensity around the contest was really good and our overall team defence held up in the second half," Carmody said. "(North Ballarat) kicked eight goals in the first half through really good ball movement. So, we just had to pressure on that, which we were able to do and it created turnovers which were able to score off." Ballarat suprised most last season, qualifying for finals for the first time in seven years. Carmody's men have started similarly strong this year, their latest victory taking them to second on the ladder. "I think the (win against North Ballarat) gives he players belief that we're capable of winning anywhere against anyone," Carmody said. "But, we still understand that we've got to be at our best each week." BALLARAT 3.4 5.9 9.9 13.13 (91) NORTH BALLARAT 4.2 8.7 9.8 11.10 (76) GOALS - Ballarat: Keegan Mellington 3, Tom Mooney 2, Josh Gibson 2, Sam James, Carter Prendergast, Lawson Prendergast, Aiden Domic, Mitchell McGrath, Jake Drever. North Ballarat: Samuel Artz 2, Jamie Quick 2, Jack Riding 2, Tom Bromley-Lynch, Thomas Hotchin, Elliot Lamb, Riley Polkinghorne, Adam Turley BEST - Ballarat: Nicholas Weightman, Rhys Perry, Aiden Domic, Marcus Powling, Daniel Kennedy, Sam Fisher. North Ballarat: Tom Bromley-Lynch, Samuel Artz, Clay Jenkins, Riley Polkinghorne, Elliott Lamb, Samuel Scally Redan coach Jarrett Giampaolo is excited by the potential within his group after the Lions' youngest stars led the way in a shock seven-goal away win against Sebastopol. While stars Lachie George (five goals) and Cooper Craig-Peters (30 disposals, 14 clearances) were massive in their first games of the season, it was the influence of three under-17 players and the visitors' role players that proved important against an overran Burra. Rory Gunsser kicked his first senior goals, finishing with two majors, while under-17 teammate Harry Lawson was named in the best after an impressive defensive performance. Marty Boyer (one goal, three inside 50s) completes the teenage trio creating a selection headache for Giampaolo. "The first game they played, they probably took a bit to adjust but for them to come out and play unbelievable games as 16-year-olds against Sebastopol, who is probably one of the stronger sides in the competition, is fantastic," Giampaolo said. "It's going to be hard to send them back to the unders after a performance like that. We're really proud to promote our juniors, and the way they've worked through pre-season, they've deserved this." WATCH REDAN COACH JARRETT GIAMPAOLO SPEAK POST-MATCH: Redan's new full-throttle style was on full display, laying more tackles (88 to 70), winning more ground balls (140 to 88) and moving the ball quickly on from the defensive line, led by Jacob Short (14 rebound 50s, 21 disposals). "That's the expectation now with how we want to play. The boys have been able to see it in action now and they reaped the rewards from it," Giampaolo said. "It was one of those games (were everyone stood up). I spoke in the rooms after the game and said it would be pretty hard to pick our best players. So, we'll all enjoy the win together." REDAN 2.3 6.5 10.8 14.10 (94) SEBASTOPOL 1.6 3.9 5.12 6.13 (49) GOALS - Redan: Lachlan George 5, Izaac Grant 2, Rory Gunsset 2, Lachlan McLean 2, Marty Boyer, Declan Murphy, Jacob Werts. Sebastopol: Michael Powell 3, Jack Bambury, Toby Hutt, James Keeble BEST - Redan: Jacob Werts, Declan Phillips, Lachlan George, Nathan Dunstan, Jacob Short, Harry Lawson. Sebastopol: Chase Dummett, Bailey Veale, Player, Jordan Crone East Point is off the mark on its hunt for a third-consecutive premiership, walking over the top of Lake Wendouree by nine goals. From the outset, the Roos controlled the game, restricting the visitors to two points in the first quarter as they looked to atone for a season-opening loss last weekend. Jordan Johnston continued his hot start to the season, kicking two goals en route to being named the hosts' best. while young forward Isaac Hucker marked his seniors debut with three goals. The whitewash returns East Point to a finals place ahead of a meeting with North Ballarat at Mars Stadium next weekend. EAST POINT 5.2 8.4 12.9 15.12 (102) LAKE WENDOUREE 0.2 3.6 4.9 5.13 (43) GOALS - East Point: Isaac Hucker 3, Liam Canny 2, Jordan Johnston 2, Lachie Barber, Jesse Cairns, Josh Carlyle-Marks, Joe Dodd, Bryson McDougall, Drew Murphy, Aden Neston, Jake Toulmin. Lake Wendouree: not supplied BEST - East Point: Jordan Johnston, Joe Dodd, Joel Van Meel, Matthew Johnston, Jesse Cairns, Jackson Merrett. Lake Wendouree: not supplied Darley recruit Nick Rodda has come out on top in the first meeting of two of the league's premier forwards, kicking eight goals to lead Darley to victory over Melton South. Tony Lockett Medallist Dylan Conway was back in the forward line for Melton South, kicking five goals, and briefly giving the Devils an almighty scare. The Panthers led by four points at half-time before the visitors rallied for a second win under Dan Jordan. "(Rodda) was a really good focal point for us. It was a pretty short ground so it's a good ground for a key forward, so he could just stay and home and he was pretty accessible from all over the ground," Jordan said. "It was good to see him catch a few and get the rewards because he's been competing really hard for us and is often outnumbered. So, he'll get some confidence out of that." The result gives Darley momentum heading into a clash with top-of-the-table Melton next weekend. "It will be a great challenge for us and our young group to see where we're at," Jordan said. "We want to be able to play against the best sides and be competitive so we'll be preparing to do so." DARLEY 3.3 6.6 11.11 14.14 (98) MELTON SOUTH 3.3 7.5 8.9 9.11 (65) GOALS - Darley: Nick Rodda 8, Jack Bewley 2, Leigh Spiteri 2, Jake Ancrum, Trent Angwin. Melton South: Dylan Conway 5, Dylan Jones 2, Matthew Notman, William Thornton-Gielen. BEST - Darley: Brett Bewley, Nick Rodda, Jake Ancrum, Bailey Young, Luther Baker, Will Johnson. Melton South: Jacob Thornton Gielen, Dylan Jones, Sam Hurst, Jack Mepstead, Dylan Conway, William Thornton-Gielen Melton can lay flair claim to being the season's early yardstick after fighting back from a half-time deficit to beat Bacchus Marsh and become the competition's only unbeaten side. After a first-quarter arm-wrestle, the Bloods entered the second half nine points behind, needing to lift their game. The visitors did so in style, keeping the Cobras scoreless while kicking seven goals of their own to lay the platform for the 28-point win. Ryan Carter continued his hot start to the season, kicking three goals to take his tally to 14 after three rounds. The loss was Bacchus Marsh's first for the season and leaves it waiting a fortnight for a chance to bounce back with Tom German's side having the bye next weekend. MELTON 1.4 2.5 9.8 12.11 (83) BACCHUS MARSH 1.2 4.4 4.4 8.7 (55) GOALS - Melton: Ryan Carter 3, Braedan Kight 2, Luke Heany , Lachlan Hickey , Brett McIntyre, Riley Walker. Bacchus Marsh: Rex Hickman 2, Jake Owen 2, Rylan Porter 2, Harrison King, Aaron Willitts BEST - Melton: not supplied. MELTON 3 3 0 0 0 12 180.87 BALLARAT 3 2 1 0 0 8 161.90 NORTH BALLARAT 3 2 1 0 0 8 136.45 DARLEY 3 2 1 0 0 8 117.76 BACCHUS MARSH 3 2 1 0 0 8 89.54 EAST POINT 2 1 1 0 1 4 119.67 Redan 2 1 1 0 1 4 104.24 Sebastopol 3 1 2 0 0 4 90.84 Lake Wendouree 3 1 2 0 0 4 71.53 Sunbury 2 0 2 0 1 0 66.17 Melton South 3 0 3 0 0 40.87

