The Ballarat Beer Hop is finally returning after two years of false starts to showcase the very best of the city's beer culture. Hosted by several venues across the city, Ballarat breweries Red Duck, Cubby Haus, and Aunty Jacks will show off their latest wares in pubs across the CBD, including Hop Temple, Midtown Cellars, Freight Bar, and the Aunty Jacks brewpub itself. There'll also be a surprise pop-up on the day. Participants can grab a ticket - which comes with a souvenir tasting glass and a t-shirt - and start at any of the venues, making their way through the city and tasting beers or wines at each venue. Co-organiser Jordan McPhan said Ballarat's craft beer scene "really does rival anywhere else in the country". "We are quickly becoming the capital of craft beer in regional Australia," she said. "At the (Australian International) Beer Awards last year, our local breweries absolutely cleaned up, and there's a lot of hope this year, at the end of May, they'll do the same." The Beer Hop first ran at Easter in 2019, as a pilot project to attract more tourists to the city in what's traditionally a quiet time of the year. It was a success, with hundreds of people exploring Ballarat. "We really want to see tourism, from metro and other regional areas in Victoria, and that's certainly what we saw at the first one," Ms McPhan said. "We want people coming in, staying for at least a night if not two, and then we want them out after the Beer Hop, enjoying a meal at one of the venues and hopefully getting breakfast the next day as well." As well as local heroes, Moon Dog, Burnley Brewing, Holgate, White Rabbit, Dainton, Mountain Goat and Brewmanity will also have a selection of beers available, while there are options for people not as keen on beers. The Beer Hop kicks off at 11:30am on May 14 - tickets are on sale now. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

