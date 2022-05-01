news, latest-news,

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels were dealt their second loss of the NAB League under-18 boys season in a 12.17 (89) to 4.10 (34) thumping by the Murray Bushrangers. Another slow start meant the Rebels never led once on Sunday afternoon at Queen Elizabeth Oval as the Bushrangers raced out to a 15-point lead at quarter time. Inaccurate kicking by the Bushrangers, who have only lost one game this season, meant the Rebels were still within range midway through the second quarter. The second quarter provided some positives for Rebels' head coach David Loader but it was ultimately a day to forget for his squad. "Once we got going we looked quite dangerous and I thought our forwards looked ready to kick us a winning score," Loader said. "Even though we were a couple goals down at quarter time we could've easily been level." The Rebels controlled most of the second term but couldn't make the most of their opportunities, failing to kick a goal until Aaron Cadman converted just before the siren. Loader noted the Bushrangers' defensive setup was impressive as the Rebels never looked to threaten the Bushrangers' lead in the second half, only managing two goals after half time. "Our ball movement was so poor that we allowed Murray the time to set their defence and just kicked it straight to them. "Their forwards were way too good for our defensive group, they looked like they were going to kick 30 goals." Despite the 55-point margin, Loader will look to focus on the positives as the Rebels' young guns enjoy a three-week NAB League break due to state-level commitments. "If we played them again next week I wouldn't sit back and say we couldn't win." The next two weekends will see some of Victoria's best young talent compete in development games for Vic Country, Vic Metro and the Young Guns development squads.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173708434/433a4830-903f-4e59-bc6e-829a476c6dfc.jpg/r0_145_3125_1911_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg