Ballarat City FC was down two goals just six minutes into Saturday's clash against Doveton yet managed to salvage a 2-2 draw in an impressive fightback. Though the draw extends City FC's winless streak to four matches it provides the club with a crucial point to remain in touch with the top six. City FC player-manager Michael Trigger said he had mixed feelings after his side's performance on the weekend. "It's a weird one, I would describe it as frustrated and proud at the same time," Trigger said. "I'm frustrated we made the start we did but also proud of the way we regrouped after that initial setback." "But I'm even more happy with the response after half time, it's always pleasing when you give a message and its heard loud and clear and delivered." It took Doveton just four minutes to find the back of the net after a handball led to a penalty kick which Josh Frame slotted, before Sam Catherine found the top corner two minutes later. "Apart from the first ten minutes, the reality is that we were on top," Trigger said. "I feel like we should have an extra four points over our past two home games." Nedeljko Mitrovic broke through early in the second half from a corner in the 52nd minute, ten minutes after the centre back picked up a yellow card. In similar fashion to Doveton's two-minute blitz, City FC added their second goal three minutes later with Patrick Karras recording his first goal of the season at a timely moment. Trigger said that the ability to salvage a draw showed really good character amongst the group. "One of the players said they can't remember the last time this club had come back from a deficit like that." "I was glad that we didn't lose the game but also frustrated that we didn't get more from it." The draw means the ninth-placed Ballarat City FC stay within three points of the fifth-placed Melbourne Victory before their match-up on Saturday, as the battle in the NPL3 midfield remains incredibly tight. "We have to acknowledge the good work and good things that have gotten us to this point and look to build on them," Trigger said. "From a competitive front we are there or thereabouts in every game we've played." "We haven't been blown away once and I don't feel like we will get blown away which is a major positive." City FC and Melbourne Victory's NPL3 round eight clash is in Epping at 3pm on Saturday as the club also prepares for their upcoming Australia Cup tie against NPL1 side Heidelberg

