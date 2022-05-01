CHFL round 3: game-by-game reviews | see what the coaches said, details

news, latest-news,

Dunnstown was a big winner in the Central Highlands Football League round three on Saturday. the Towners had one of the most significant wins of the season to date in downing Hepburn at Dunnstown. Here are all Saturday's reviews, match-by-match: Dunnstown has left no doubt it will be a big player for a top four spot with a 32-point win over Hepburn at Dunnstown on Saturday. The Towners kicked on from a three-point loss to Gordon to overpower the Burras. This has Dunnstown and Hepburn with two wins and a loss. Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said there was little in it in the first half, but eventually got on top in the middle and around the contest, wearing them down. "It was a good result. Very happy." He said whenever Hepburn did look threatening, the Towners kept their shape defensively and were able to have numbers in the right spot. And offensively, much of the second half was played in Dunnstown's second half, with 6.12 to 3.1. 'That was really pleasing." Wilkins said they had taken a lot out of the narrow loss to Gordon the previous week. 'The boys were disappointed (with the Gordon defeat). We've shown our best stacks up." 'We lifted for the occasion. "If we want to consider ourselves a top four team this was a game in which we wanted to play well. Fortunately it played out that way." Dunnstown did lose two key players to injury though. Full forward Tom Wardell injured a foot and is having scans, and full back Patt Britt has strained a hamstring. SEE MORE Take a look at a replay of our livestream of the Skipton v Ballan match at Smythesdale Winners and Losers - weekend's Ballarat regional football and netball scores and ladders Weekend sporting action in pictures, featuring the CHFL and CHNL HEPBURN coach Mitch Banner said the loss had let the Burras know exactly where they stood after three rounds. 'If we want to go deep into finals, we learnt that Dunnstown is the level we need to get to. "From what I saw, I'd say they'd be the benchmark." Banner said Hepburn's performance had been below par. "We were off on the day. Turnovers really cost us, but on the flip side we came across a very good team. "Their big bodies wore us down over the day. "They kicked away in the third and we just couldn't get them back," Banner said. "While we're undermanned, that's no excuse. Those who come in have to step up. "We're a young squad and will continue to improve." Jackson Hogan was a withdrawal from the selected side for Hepburn. Gordon held off a determined Learmonth by 11 points at Wendouree. The Eagles remain unbeaten after three rounds, while the Lakies are well on track to challenge for the finals with this being their first loss. Gordon grabbed an advantage with a five-goal second term and then despite being constantly challenged managed to keep Learmonth at bay. The Lakies tried everything late to close the gap to within a kick, but just came up short - giving Gordon enough breathing space. GORDON joint coach Adam Toohey said it was pleasing to get the result in another tight contest. He said Eagles had an average age of 22, with the oldest player being 27, so it had been a really good effort by such a young team. "Although they were in striking distance in the last quarter, I always felt that we had the game in hand. "At the same time, there was always a concern that another (Learmonth) goal would have changed the whole complexion of the contest late. "Good teams find a way to win and that's what we've been able to do two weeks in a row against quality opposition, especially when not everything goes your way," Toohey said. Gordon's injury woes were added to with Mitch Emmlin (shoulder) and Riely Ranieri (knee) not seeing out the game. While any damage to an anterior cruciate ligament has been ruled out for Ranieri, he will have an MRI and most likely miss a few weeks. Ethan Crackel played out the game with a quadricep strain and looks like being sidelined. LEARMONTH coach Nick Willox said the Lakies had probably paid the price for a 15-minute patch in the second quarter when Gordon strung together a series of goals to grab the ascendancy. "We just couldn't get those extra few goals that we needed in the second half." Willox said Learmonth had its chances to close in late, but could not convert to put extra pressure on the Eagles. "They kept dropping a few back and we just kept kicking it to their half backs." Willox said performance had reinforced Learmonth's improvement. "It provides the belief we can go into any game and give it a real crack, and be there at the end." A big third quarter paved the way for Buninyong to get its first win of the season at the expense of Waubra at Waubra. The Bombers kicked seven goals - enough to lay the foundation for a final nine-point margin. It was a win Buninyong needed after a frustrating start. For Waubra, it is winless after two outings. Waubra coach Matt James missed the game, being hospitalised to have his appendix removed. BUNINYONG coach Shaun O'Loughlin said it was a great reward for the players. "We've been training well and hoping to improve with each game - it's a good reward for their efforts. "It's another good step forward for us." O'Loughlin said he had no doubt Waubra would be extremely hard to beat for all teams as the season wore on. WAUBRA stand-in coach Trav Ford said the Roos felt they were on top for more than three quarters, but paid the price for the third term. He said Buninyong moved the football extremely well in the period and was rewarded on the scoreboard. "From our point of view, it was unforgivable. "We were on top, but the competition's at the point where you can't afford to lapse for a quarter." Ford said Waubra felt there were still more positives than negatives. "The wins will come." Brad Broughton (calf) was Waubra's main injury concern from the day. Beaufort came back from an extended break to inflict further pain on Bungaree at Bungaree. The Crows kicked a goal inside the last minute to secure a two-point win. Beaufort lost to Springbank in round one, but had to wait until after the Easter break and a bye before getting back on the park. It was a perfect return. For Bungaree, it came on top of a big loss to Springbank and leaves the Demons with one win going into a bye. BEAUFORT joint coach Mitch Jenkins "We're rapt. It's a reward for effort for the boys, bouncing back. 'It'll provide some belief." Jenkins said one of the most pleasing aspects of the win was the response Beaufort had provided after Bungaree had taken charge on a few occasions. Jenkins believes greater consistency at contests had been a key to the improved performance, as well as tackle pressure across four quarters. "We thought we were fairly competitive across two quarters against Springbank, but then dropped away late. "We brought it for a longer period this time. That was the big difference." Lachlan Murray had a day out in front of goal, with five majors, while newcomer Daniel Jones was influential in the midfield and in attack. Michael Todd was another recruit hard at the football. BUNGAREE coach Ryan Waight said it was nothing short of disappointing. 'There's not much to say. "We've become an ordinary team very quickly." He said after taking a 17-point lead into the last quarter, it was not acceptable to then give up four goals. "We have to get to work." Mitch Hay suffered concussion and Ben Willian had a knock to a cheekbone. Springbank had a comfortable 63-point win over a gritty Carngham-Linton at Linton. TIGERS coach Andrew Challis said they had not started as well as would have liked to see, with Carngham-Linton taking the game up to them. "Credit to them, they stuck at it." Challis said some firm talk at the first change had sparked a response. Springbank lost Joel Maher (ankle) before the game and is set to be without key forward Zak Boazanich (groin) for a few weeks. CARNGHAM-LINTON coach Clayton Scoble said he was particularly pleased with the way his young charges had played out the game. The Saints out-scored Springbank in the last quarter, 4.2 to 3.4. He said they had started strongly, but lost their momentum late in the second quarter. 'We didn't fire a shot in the third quarter. "We couldn't get our hands on the ball. "I was proud of the way they bounced back from that in the last,'' Scoble said. Injuries to Mitch Giddings (hamstring) and Logan Hayles (upper arm) will mean the Saints depth is further tested. Rokewood-Corindhap had its second big win in as many weeks in swamping Creswick by 109 points at Creswick. The Grasshoppers had the match in their keeping by half-time. JOINT coach Brad Macgowan said the return of ruckman Hamish Everett had been one of the best outcomes of the day. Magowan said Everetts's return provided much more flexibility, freeing up Ed Denouden to spend time forward and give the Hoppers added strength and height in attack. He said once the game was under control, the main focus had been on achieving specific goals and roles as they continued to build momentum. While a couple of players were rested late owing to tight hamstrings, Macgowan said Rokewood-Corindhap had pleasedly got through the game without any further long-term injuries. The Grasshoppers are still waiting for the result of knee scans for Jack Butler. After losing to Bungaree first-up, this gives Rokewood-Corindhap two wins. Creswick is still searching for its first success. Skipton remains unbeaten after a 62-point win over Smythesdale. While the margin was clear cut, the Emus were given a run for their money for a large part of the day by a spirited Ballan. Skipton took the match out of the Blues' reach with seven goals in the opening quarter, including three to Rhys Monument, who went on to kick five for the day. The Emus always had something up their sleeve and in the end it was their better use of the football going forward that was the big difference. However, Ballan ensured there was little respite at any time for Skipton. SKIPTON joint coach Andrew Pitson described it as a tough grind. "Ballan really came to play and we're just happy to get the four (premiership) points. "I was really impressed with the way Ballan moved the football. "They played a tough brand of football and made us really work for it, negating our run and carry for most of the game. Pitson said the Emus had played at their best when stretching out the ground. "Hopefully next week (against Daylesford) we can move the ball with a bit more freedom." Pitson's co-coach Sam Willian said he had been surprised by Ballan's clearance work out of the centre. "I didn't expect them to be that good." BALLAN coach Tristan Batten was upbeat by the performance. He said had it not been for inaccuracy early - he described five behinds in the first term as all gettable goals - he was certain the game would have been much closer. "You kick three or four of them and you're in the game." Skipton only out-scored Ballan by three goals across the last three terms. Batten said there had been a massive improvement in the Blues' spread and defensive work to get back in transition from what they had produced in the opening two rounds when losing to Hepburn and Clunes. "We know we're young and inexperienced and it's important to take risks as we did. "We could park the bus and put guys behind the ball, but that's not going to teach us anything. 'We made them change their game - forcing them to hesitate and start chipping the ball around." Ballan's best work was in defence where Daniel Neilson and Austin Bongart were intercept mark specialists. Teenager Tom Cox was busy through the midfield with Jay Homewood, while Trent Laurie enjoyed a tight ruck battle with Pat Graham. Skipton's was too strong on ball with Sam Willian, Nathan Olver and Daniel Kilpatrick using all their experience. Daylesford gave its season some impetus and dented Clunes' promising start at Daylesford. The Bulldogs overcame a slow start and some inaccuracy in front of goal to wear down the Magpies and get their first win of the season by 15 points. Clunes was shooting to remain unbeaten. Daylesford coach Hamish Jarrad said the Bulldogs had opportunities to put the game away earlier than it had, but in the end it was the result they were looking for. He said being able to sustain pressure across four quarters and playing the brand of game they wanted had been pivotal. Jarrad said the Bulldogs had learnt a lot from their first two assignments against Gordon and Hepburn, and put it into practice. He said it had been important to get the win and give their season some momentum ahead of a series testing match-ups. Michael Cummmings was instrumental in giving Daylesford an edge at the contest in the first half when the game was up for grabs. Daylesford key forward Scott Hughes was a late withdrawal. CLUNES coach Luke Davidson said Daylesford's more mature bodies and more experienced players around the contest had been decisive. "They won the territory battle. Our back six stood up quite well, but unfortunately we couldn't get enough on the scoreboard." Davidson said Daylesford had delivered exactly what Clunes expected - a physical contest. "They're a tough, experienced physical side. Well drilled. We couldn't get the job done up forward. Davidson said the loss did not spell doom and gloom. "We played well in patches. It's there. It's all about putting it together for four quarters rather than the two we did here. "We're still a young side, learning the way." Davidson said despite the disappointment, two wins and one loss was still a good start to the season. Clunes lost Jordan Thomas (dislocated knee) and Damian Fazio (hamstring) during the game If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

