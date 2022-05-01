Pursuit and alleged armed robbery ends in ramming and arrest

news, latest-news,

Police ended a pursuit of a man believed to be involved in armed robbery and other firearms offences by ramming his car in Bacchus Marsh on Sunday. Melton Crime Investigation Unit detectives with the assistance of specialist police arrested the man following an alleged aggravated burglary in Melton on Sunday. Investigators were told the man had earlier fled the scene of a two-vehicle collision after allegedly producing a firearm and threatening the driver of the second car, at the intersection of Melton Highway and Ryans Lane about 9.30am. The passenger of the second vehicle, a 63-year-old woman was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A search was conducted of the area before information was received that the man had allegedly committed an aggravated burglary at an address on Old Park Drive, Melton about 11.30am. The man allegedly produced a firearm, threatened the occupants and stole their Kia Sportage. The vehicle was allegedly driven in an erratic and dangerous manner, at high speeds, often crossing onto the wrong side of the road and at times leaving the road completely. Police pursued the vehicle to Bacchus Marsh before ramming it on Bond Street and arresting the male about 12.05pm. Police media said a 24-year-old Box Hill man was currently being questioned . Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/e6d39114-4650-4b19-ac44-a1946f113437.jpg/r11_254_4917_3026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg