Sebastopol bounced back from a 56-point loss in round one to record a 61-point win over Lake Wendouree on Sunday afternoon. The Burra led at every break en route to their 13.7 (85) to 3.6 (24) win in blustery conditions at Frank Bourke Oval, with 2021 BFLW coach of the year Dylan Sexton overjoyed with his squad. "We made a big effort going into round two to be good on the outside of the contest and I thought the girls really responded to that," he said. While the Burra went down to a red-hot Redan in round one, Sexton thought the scoreboard didn't tell the whole story. "I thought we played really well in periods in round one." "After last week we talked about grading ourselves not on the scoreboard but internally by how we wanted to move the ball and I thought we moved the ball really well today." Kate Tomkins was clearly the best-on-ground for Sebastopol with a performance for the ages. "Kate was electric today, in the first half alone she probably had 30 touches," Sexton said. "It was one of the most dominant performances I've seen from any footballer in a long time." The Burra team chemistry and communication stood out all game as second-year coach Sexton looked to implement some new tricks for the girls this season. "The girls all play footy because they genuinely love the game and they love playing together," he said. "We're trying some new things with our defensive setups and I think they'll hold us in good stead for the rest of the season." Sebastopol seemed completely unfazed by the strong wind at Frank Bourke Oval as they made the most of their opportunities by kicking an impressive 13.7 (85). "The skills and the quality keeps getting better and better every week," Sexton said. "It was a pretty tough wind today, probably a three or four goal wind." The Burra now jump into third on the ladder before an enticing match-up against the fourth-placed Melton in round three. The clubs have a good understanding of where they sit as both teams already hold wins over the Lakers this season. Melton recorded a 25-point win against Lake Wendouree in round one while Sebastopol ran out 61-point winners in round two. The Bloods will be eager to get back on the winners list after failing to record a goal in their 113-point loss to Darley. It doesn't get any easier for Lake Wendouree in round three when the Lakers come up against Redan after they held Bacchus Marsh scoreless in an 84-point win. Bacchus Marsh, who lost to Darley by 98-points in round one, match up against Darley again in round three.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173708434/8101ce46-4b65-423c-9cf0-a2c2295ba95d.jpg/r0_227_3471_2188_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg