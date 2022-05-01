news, latest-news,

The Ballarat Royals blew a four-run seventh inning lead against East Belmont yet held on for a 7-7 draw on Saturday. Fresh off of an 11-1 victory in round one, the Royals looked on track for another big win after a five-run second inning gave them a 5-2 lead. Matt Jones had two hits in five at-bats for an equal game high two RBIs, with different players stepping up for the Royals in round two showcasing the depth and strength of their squad. Starting pitcher Jordan Isbister recorded seven strikeouts on Saturday before a four-run seventh inning from the Saints tied the game up. Connor Young replaced Isbister on the mound and closed the game out for the Royals with a scoreless and flawless eighth inning. The Royals sit on top of the standings after two weeks and now turn their attention to last-placed Bellarine.

