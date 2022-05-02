Josh Gibson, the full forward? Ballarat ponders attacking shift

news, latest-news,

An influential performance from Josh Gibson in the forward line has given Ballarat plenty to think about as it looks to continue its rise up the Ballarat Football Netball League ladder. After starting across half-back, the three-time Hawthorn premiership player was swung forward in the Swans' upset 15-point win, finishing with two goals and taking three marks inside 50. Gibson's attacking promise could solve a dilemma for Ballarat coach Joe Carmody with gun forward Andrew Hooper sidelined by a hamstring injury. IN OTHER NEWS: "We felt we were getting enough of the ball inside 50 (at the weekend) we just didn't feel like we had a target down there, especially with Hooper out," Carmody said. "We thought if we had a target, we'd be a little bit less wasteful going forward. (Gibson) provided a great target but he also got the ball to ground and he's smart with how he works for other players." WATCH JOSH GIBSON'S PERFORMANCE AGAINST NORTH BALLARAT: In a crucial final term that saw the visitors draw away from the Roosters, Ballarat scored from 72 per cent of its forward 50 entries. The extra defensive attention paid to Gibson also offered more chances to Keegan Mellington (three goals) and Tom Mooney (two goals). Carmody hinted the Swans would be fluid with Gibson's positioning moving forward. "It's probably a week-to-week things. There'll be times where we want to stop the opposition scoring where we'll probably throw him back as well," Carmody said. Gibson may be needed in defence this weekend against a Redan outfit spearheaded by Lachie George, who bagged five goals against Sebastopol in his first game for the season. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

