'You are skating on thin ice': Magistrate's warning as he grants bail

A community corrections worker helped police identify a man on CCTV footage who fled from a petrol station in a stolen car without paying for fuel. The owner of the stolen car was at his home the night earlier when he found his rear door open, wallet and car keys missing from the kitchen table and his car taken from the front driveway. The man caught on CCTV driving the stolen car, Cody Renouf, was arrested on April 8, 2022 after other alleged offending and made an application for bail at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Friday. The court heard the 24-year-old allegedly tried to pay for the fuel on September 4, 2021 with different bank cards which were all declined and he said he had to go to the car to try another card before he fled. Renouf was arrested in April on three outstanding warrants after he was seen as a passenger in a car with false number plates. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Ben Jones said Renouf attempted to flee police, jumping onto the roof of a bottle shop next door before police caught him after he jumped down and continue to run. The court heard police searched the car and allegedly found mail in the name of other people, a drivers' licence and cards in other people's name, two car keys, $5000 in notes and methamphetamine. The car also allegedly contained equipment to steal such as scissors, a box cutter, torches, gloves, a hammer, a crowbar and a screwdriver. Defence lawyer Robyn Greensill said Renouf could have the support of the a court bail program if released on bail and he had done well on the program in the past. "He is a young man who had a difficult background," she said. "He is only 24 now, he is still a very young offender but he is a person who is capable of rehabilitation and wants to rehabilitate. "He has not used drugs for some time now. I am hoping Your Honour might give him an opportunity to get out do his (CISP) Court Integrated Services Program and get back to his CCO (community corrections order). "In my submission the community would be far better off if that was the case rather than warehousing him in custody." Senior Constable Jones said Renouf had 24 pages of prior criminal history and the court could not be confident he would not re-offend while on bail as he had done so in the past. Magistrate Mark Stratmann said the alleged offending was serious and Renouf had served terms of imprisonment in the past. "To my mind it is very much a line ball," he said. "Mr Renouf has a very unsatisfactory criminal history. What stands in his favour against that is the report I read from CISP that his compliance in the past had been satisfactory." Mr Stratmann said he would grant bail with strict conditions for Renouf. "You are skating on thin ice, don't break it," he said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/d1e14826-5d6e-41a4-a835-76c2d6dd4edd.jpg/r2_45_1039_631_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg