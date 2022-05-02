news, latest-news,

A Tayte Fraser hattrick within four minutes proved the difference as Ballarat SC took an inaugural derby win against Ballarat City, 5-0. Not content with three goals, Fraser added a fourth in the dying minutes to cap a remarkable performance off the bench. Sunday's inaugural derby was home to a fantastic atmosphere at the Ballarat Regional Soccer Facility, with Ballarat SC manager Adam Vranesic taking pride in what the day meant for both clubs. "Having two Ballarat teams and both our supporters in the stands was quite exciting," he said. "To have two women's teams at this level for young girls to play through and go to is just absolutely amazing." Both sides downplayed the talk of it being an inaugural derby but Vranesic admitted there was definitely some nerves amongst the girls, some of whom had come across from City FC this season. "It was a little bit different because a few of the girls have come across from Ballarat City FC," Vranesic said. "The fact that they were already playing against their old team had a bit of an effect on those girls." It was a tight battle at the start as Ballarat SC captain Alyson Pym was the lone goal scorer for the first half. "It was very competitive in the first half, we were turning the ball over a lot," Vranesic said. "The main thing at half time was getting everyone relaxed and on the same page." Ballarat SC continued to create opportunities in the second half before Tayte Fraser took over for a 15-minute sequence like no other. Fraser, who was subbed into the game in the 28th minute, scored three sensational goals in the span of four minutes before adding a fourth just 11 minutes later. Vranesic was understandably in awe of Fraser's performance. "Tayte is very attacking minded and if she has five opportunities to score, I'm happy for her to get one, but on Sunday she scored nearly every chance she had," Vranesic said. "I made a tactical change before the game to start Tayte on the bench because I knew it would make her eager to get on and once she did she did her job to perfection. "She came on with that run and drive that makes her so hard to keep up with." Ballarat SC goalkeeper Tam Knox was Vranesic's unsung hero for the afternoon, keeping a clean sheet in her first ever game of soccer. "Tam controlled her area well and they got some shots off where she was so comfortable claiming them. "Her performance rubbed off on the team, knowing that she was behind them allowed the girls to relax a lot more as well." Sunday's win moved Ballarat SC into second place on the ladder as City FC dropped to eighth. Ballarat SC's men's side in State League 5 West recorded its second win of the season with a 3-2 victory over Maribyrnong SC.

