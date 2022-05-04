Plan your next great getaway

bf-title-the-great-outdoor-4x4-and-expo-14804

Love the outdoors? The Ballarat Great Outdoor and 4x4 Expo is the place for you. A large selection of local and interstate exhibitors will be onsite for this much-loved event, which starts on Friday May 6 and concludes Sunday May 8. Held at the Ballarat Showgrounds, the three-day Expo will showcase everything from the latest in caravans, campervans and camper trailers, to 4WDs and 4x4 accessories, with retailer demonstrations, and adventure and travel inspiration. "We're very excited to be bringing The Great Outdoor and 4x4 Expo back to the Ballarat Showgrounds," said owner of the event, Rod Lockwood. "A place synonymous with the great city of Ballarat, we felt that it was only right to continue delivering Ballarat's only caravan, camping and 4x4 show at the venue." "If you are considering taking time to explore Australia's great outdoors, then buying your own caravan or camper trailer is a great option to make the most of the experience." You can expect to find bargains galore at this year's Expo, which will include camping gear, home and vehicle accessories, together with a unique range of outdoor furniture and wares from boutique businesses. Many exhibitors will be offering show specials, meaning they'll be offering discounted pricing for their products. Make sure you drop in and grab yourself a bargain - because who doesn't love a good deal? You name it, the Expo has got it. After a caravan? You'll find Hilltop Caravans, Leader, Blue Sky, Atlantic and many other notable retailers exhibiting at the Expo. Looking for campers? There'll be Austrack Campers, Cub Campers, Conqueror and Silverback Campers to name a few. There will also be car brands such as Isuzu, Ford, Toyota and Jeep, together with 4x4 accessory companies Opposite Lock and Ocam. There'll also be a large range of boutique traders present covering everything in between. Whether you're an experienced caravaner, a camper looking to upgrade, or a first-timer testing the waters, there's something for everyone at The Ballarat Great Outdoor and 4x4 Expo. With a wide range of industry leading exhibitors and friendly staff, you'll be able to chat about 4x4s and everything related to an outdoor lifestyle. There will also be a door prize for one lucky event attendee to win. Thanks to EE Day & Sons, we'll be giving away a Minelab metal detector and equipment. The Expo hours each day are: Friday May 6: 11am - 5pm Saturday May 7: 10am - 5pm Sunday May 8: 10am - 4pm Tickets are only available at the gate. Adults $16, Concessions $13, and under 16s are free. Eftpos is available for entry. Visit greatoutdoorexpos.com.au for more details.

Plan your next great getaway

