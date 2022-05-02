news, latest-news,

COMMONWEALTH Games gold medalist Kathryn Mitchell is back in Australian colours, as is a host of promising up -and-coming young stars after Athletics Australia named its teams for the Oceania Championships in Mackay from June 7-11. Mitchell, who will use the championships as a springboard to hopefully defending her Commonwealth Games javelin crown in Birmingham in August has been joined by in-form high jumper Yual Reath in the open division in what looms as a crowded few months for Australian athletics.. Another high jumper who has made massive strides this season, Lachlan O'Keefe, has been named to compete at both under-20 and under-18 level. Daisy Sudholtz will compete in the under-18 1500m and 3000m events. Race walkers Alanna Peart and Fraser Saunder have also both been named in squads to compete in both the under-20 5000m and 10,000m walking events. For Peart, who trains at Ballarat YCW it continues a remarkable rise in the sport after she last week won two awards at the Victoria School Sports Awards. Peart was recognised for her outstanding achievements in athletics (Sporting Blue Award) with the Ballarat High School student a regular at national and international events in 2021. She also won the Outstanding Sports Leadership Award (Secondary) for her commitment and leadership across athletics. Her latest achievement was a silver medal as part of the Australian Race-Walking team at the World Race-Walking Championships in Oman earlier this year. She, along with O'Keefe and talented sprinter Cooper Sherman have all been named in the Australian squad to compete at the World Youth Athletics Championships in Colombia in August. Athletics Australia General Manager, Andrew Faichney said the team announced will be primed for tough competition, with the high scoring meet crucial in determining the Australian team travelling to Oregon and Birmingham. "We're looking forward to seeing this mix of youth and experience put their best foot forward in what is set to be one of the most competitive meets in the region for many years," he said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

