The Great Outdoor and 4x4 Expo

When you look at the size and the extent of the range at The Great Outdoor and 4x4 Expo, it's easy to become confused or overwhelmed. Rod Lockwood has the following advice to help you select the option that's right for you.

Choosing the best caravan or camping option for you

CHOICE: The significance of having a getaway home has never been greater and the competitive nature of the industry has shown that a little bit of shopping around can be worthwhile. Photos: Supplied When you look at the size and the extent of the range at The Great Outdoor and 4x4 Expo, it's easy to become confused or overwhelmed. Rod Lockwood has the following advice to help you select the option that's right for you. Don't just think about the first trip, plan forward a couple of years: will your caravan/camper be mainly used for weekend escapes? Is it for family holidays with the kids? Is it the trip around Australia that may take months, or even years to complete? The purpose will determine whether it's to be a caravan or camper trailer, as well as its size and configuration.

Check the tow capacity of your current vehicle, as this will set a maximum weight for your dream caravan or camper trailer. Just because you have a tow bar does not mean you can tow anything you like - it's really important to check what the vehicle and tow bar is rated for. BOTTOM LINE: Price reflects the quality you pay for. Massive strides forward have been made with technology and design, with excellent materials used in today's models. New caravans and campers have all the benefits, safety features and comforts with recent design advancements, including independent rear suspension and durable, lightweight construction material. Buying new also gives you the choice to custom-build the layout of your caravan to suit your needs.



If you choose to buy a used caravan motor home or camper trailer, always buy from a licensed dealer. This is the only way to guarantee clear title on what you are buying. DEALERS UNITE: Caravan and camping expos are an opportunity to take advantage of discounts and specials.