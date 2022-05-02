news, latest-news,

There was standing room only on Saturday evening as three Essendon Football Club living legends addressed the famous club's Ballarat faithful. As part of the Bombers' 150-year anniversary, a troupe of red-and-black identities had visited number of country towns with strong connections to the club in the last week of April, with the golden city high on its list of priorities. Four VFL/AFL premiership cups - 1984, 1985, 1993, and 2000 - also made the trip in a bus decked out in the distinct colours. Passionate fans, who have had to endure two decades of on-field mediocrity and the infamous doping scandal which brought the club and the game into disrepute, hung on every word of Essendon games record-holder and revered defender, Dustin Fletcher, three-time premiership player and a favourite son, Mark Harvey, and Australian Rules icon and coaching great Kevin Sheedy. The quietly-spoken Fletcher reflected on his 400 games at the highest-level, paying tribute to Sheedy for providing him with the rare opportunity to play while he was still at secondary school in 1993. As a lanky lad, the Penleigh and Essendon Grammar student had to man some of the most dominant forwards in the game's history, including Hawthorn's Jason Dunstall, Geelong's Gary Ablett Senior, and St Kilda's Tony Lockett. On one occasion, the latter deposited Fletcher over the fence surrounding the ground, according to Fletcher himself. Harvey, who has seen the highs and lows of the sport as a player and coach, still reveres Sheedy, the man who guided him in over 200 games. The once-rugged competitor spoke of Sheedy's capacity to tap into the minds of his players, specifically referring to pre-match addresses in the lead-in to games against archrival Hawthorn. Harvey told of Sheedy identifying distinct Hawthorn figures and highlighting certain character traits in an attempt to motivate his men. "(Hawthorn full-back Chris) Langford, he's a private school boy," Sheedy would say. "He doesn't like it tough." Harvey continued to recall Sheedy's assessments of additional Hawthorn champions, such as Dermott Brereton and Robert DiPierdomenico, to get his players ready of the gladiatorial contest soon to unfold. However, it was the canny and wily master strategist himself who garnered the most attention from the loyalists in attendance on Saturday evening. Few have done as much for the broader game than Sheedy, from his willingness to defy convention and move players from one end of the ground to another, to the embracing of Australia's indigenous people, to promoting initiatives, such as the traditional Anzac Day clash and 'Dreamtime at the 'G'. Importantly for those present, Sheedy offered hope for the club's future, suggesting hard times are par for the proverbial course in football. He sees much in Essendon's current crop of youngsters, indicating, with 50 or 60 further games under their belts, they will be a force with which to be reckoned. Life-long Essendon supporter Sarah Siakew was thrilled with the evening. "I had a great time reminiscing about the glory days. It brought back a lot of memories," Ms Siakew said. Ms Siakew, whose six-year old daughter Harper also bleeds red and black, sang the praises of Harvey, Fletcher, and Sheedy. "They happily gave of their time and I felt appreciated as a member," Ms Siakew said. "It was great to hear from the legends how they valued their country members and appreciated that we cannot attend games on a regular basis."

