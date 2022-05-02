news, latest-news,

Visitor restrictions have eased in Ballarat as the threat of COVID continues to dissipate in the community. Patients at the Ballarat Base Hospital and Queen Elizabeth Centre are now able to have daily visitors for the first time this year. As of Monday, inpatients in almost all wards throughout Grampians Health Ballarat will be permitted one visiting session per day, with a maximum of two visitors per day, for up to two hours during visiting hours (2pm-8pm). However, the rules are around Aged Care facilities have not changed, but allow for slightly more visitors. You can see the full breakdown of the hospital's visitation rules here. Ballarat is still averaging 185 COVID cases per day over the past week, with more than 1000 cases still active in the city. All visitors are required to check in with a QR code and undergo entrance screening, and must wear a mask provided by Grampians Health. Visitors who are not fully vaccinated will be required to wear an N95 mask in order to be permitted on site. Visitors are also asked to confirm with the ward before attending a visit, as rules are open to change suddenly. Grampians Health chief people officer Claire Woods said allowing more visitors would provide better health outcomes for patients. "Visitors make a big difference for our patients, residents and clients - and for our staff too," Ms Woods said. "We know the difference having visitors can make for our patients, and the weight this will take off our staff who have been doing their jobs while also giving additional support to fill the gaps that not having visitors has made for many. "These changes to visitor restrictions are the first step for Grampians Health, and we'll continue to work through and announce further changes as is safe, given the changing level of COVID across our region." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/e6f39b4a-185f-4180-8a98-b7e76fccd593.jpg/r11_254_4917_3026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg