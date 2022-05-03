news, latest-news,

Ballarat is set to receive $29 million of funding to provide 33 new acute mental health beds to help reduce the pressure on existing services. The money, which will be officially announced in today's Victorian Budget 2022/23, will go toward the planning, design and land acquisition for the facility. Last month, Grampians Health chief executive Dale Fraser spoke of the need for a new community mental health facility at the launch of Ballarat: Now and Into the Future 2022 - a joint campaign to secure state and federal funding for six landmark projects across the city. Mr Fraser said a proposed community mental health facility would enable Ballarat to provide global standards of mental healthcare. The $29 million for Ballarat's 33 new mental health beds is part of a $196 million package for regional mental health which includes replacement and expansion of mental health at Goulburn Valley Health in Shepparton, and additional mental health beds in Wangaratta. It is not yet known where exactly Ballarat's new facility will be located, whether it's within Ballarat Base Hospital or externally, or what model of facility it will be. Mr Fraser said the city and wider region needed a "dedicated purposes facility" to service the mental health needs of the community. "[We require] a welcoming environment for clients coming in without judgment, without stigma, and which creates a strong community space where people can seek the healthcare and resources to live the best life they possibly can," he said. Local residents with lived experience of the mental health system will be part of the design process for the new facility, bringing their experience in to design workshops to make sure the new services meet the needs of the people who will use them. The new beds help fulfill a key recommendation of the Royal Commission in to Victoria's Mental Health System. Since the Royal Commission report was handed down, the government has also opened a new Mental Health and Wellbeing Hub in Ballarat, offering accessible, community-based mental health and wellbeing support. "No one should have to be away from the people they love in their most difficult moments - people in Ballarat deserve the best of care close to home and that's exactly what we're delivering," said Premier Daniel Andrews. Recent research revealed almost half of people aged 25 and over, and four in five people aged 16 to 24, are experiencing poor mental health. The COVID pandemic, lockdowns, job losses, stress, food insecurity, drug and alcohol issues and tight housing markets particularly in regional areas has seen the need for mental health support surge, including skyrocketing numbers of people calling crisis lines for help. "I welcome the new acute mental health beds and boost for staff and services in Ballarat. These measures are about providing the support for people in our community when they need it," said Wendouree MP Juliana Addison. The new bed funding contained in the 2022/23 state budget comes in addition to the Ballarat Youth Prevention and Recovery Care (YPARC) which is scheduled to be built and completed by late 2023. The YPARC, catering for young people aged 16 to 25, is a more home-like environment offering a step-up, step-down service to keep young people with mental illness out of hospital - for those leaving an acute setting or needing more care than they can get at home. IN OTHER NEWS The location and final budget of the YPARC have not yet been released. A recent national survey revealed Ballarat residents were among some of the most concerned people in the country about mental health. The survey of more than 15,000 Australians from across Australia for the Salvation Army found mental health concerns weighed heavily on the minds of close to 60 per cent of voters in the federal electoral division of Ballarat, who said it was the number one social justice problem in the community. With rising cost-of-living pressures and the acute social housing shortfall in the region, the need for further mental health support is only going to increase. "Planning for these new mental health beds will make sure people in Ballarat region can be confident help is there if they're in crisis as well as sure people get support and help as soon as they need it," said Buninyong MP Michaela Settle.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/d024beda-4fa8-42ea-905b-6be886e92e5d.jpg/r11_244_4770_2933_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg