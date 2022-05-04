news, latest-news,

Bacchus Marsh captain Jake Owen has new company at the top of the The Courier's Ballarat Football Netball League player of the year leaderboard. Darley spearhead Nick Rodda's eight-goal haul saw him take home five votes in the 33-point win against Melton South, drawing him level with Owen on nine votes. Rodda's captain, Brett Bewley, is one seven players who sit just one point behind the two leaders. Bewley's 41-disposal showing saw him earn four votes for a second time this season. Ballarat half-back Nicholas Weightman's five-vote performance propelled him into the group near the summit of the leaderboard. Weightman was influential playing as a loose defender in the win against North Ballarat, finishing with six intercept marks and 27 disposals. The Swan is joined in the eight-vote group by teammates Daniel Kennedy and Aiden Tomic. Redan stars Lachie George and Cooper Craig-Peters marked their first games in style collecting five and four votes respectively in the Lions' triumph over Sebastopol. George kicked five goals from 26 disposals while Craig-Peters proved a midfield bull, topping the league in hard ball gets (18), contested disposals (15), clearances (14) and tackles (12). WATCH LACHIE GEORGE'S PERFORMANCE BELOW: Melton midfielder Jack Walker showed flashes of the talent that saw him finish second in last season's Henderson Medal count, taking home the five votes in his side's win against Bacchus Marsh. Walker had a team-high 34 disposals at 85 per cent efficency, while also contributing seven clearances, five inside 50s and three rebound 50s. 9 - Jake Owen (BM), Nick Rodda (D) 8 - Simon McCartin (NB), Ryan Carter (M), Daniel Kennedy (B), Aiden Domic (B), Brett Bewley (B), Jordyn Cotter (M), Nicholas Weightman (B) 6 - Tom German (BM) 5 - Nicholas Weightman (B) 4 - Aiden Domic (B) 3 - Daniel Kennedy (B) 2 - Tom Bromley-Lynch (NB) 1 - Elliot Lamb (NB) 5 - Lachie George (R) 4 - Cooper Craig-Peters (R) 3 - Nathan Dunstan (R) 2 - Bailey Veale (S) 1 - Jacob Short (R) 5 - Nick Rodda (D) 4 - Brett Bewley (D) 3 - Jacob Thornton-Gielen (MS) 2 - Jake Ancrum (D) 1 - Dylan Conway (MS) 5 - Jordan Johnston (EP) 4 - Jackson Merrett (EP) 3 - Joe Dodd (EP) 2 - Joel Van Meel (EP) 1 - Cam Lovig (EP) 5 - Jack Walker (M) 4 - Jordyn Cotter (M) 3 - Rex Hickman (BM) 2 - Ryan Carter (M) 1 - Daniel Burton (BM)

