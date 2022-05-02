news, latest-news,

Archie Bristow's weekends are a little different to his mates at Ballarat Clarendon College. The nine-year-old from Ballarat spends his spare time battling it out on the go-kart track against Victoria's up-and-coming youngsters. Since joining the Ballarat Kart Club in 2020, Archie's success on the track has caught the attention of many but proud father Matt says Archie's love of cars and motorsport goes all the way back. "He just loves motor racing, even when he was in a pram if something with a loud motor drove past he'd bolt upright and be looking for it," his dad said. MORE SPORT From the four wheels on his pram to the four wheels on his red and white Parolin kart, Archie has continued to live and breathe motorsport. "As soon as he was tall enough he was itching to give karting a go," Bristow said. "If he's not racing he'll feed his passion by watching Formula One replays from the past 40 years." Archie's first time behind the wheel of his new kart was the day before Victoria's first lockdown, with the young gun forced to wait six months before hitting the track again. "We took it out on a Thursday night and the next day we were in the first lockdown with a lock on the gate," Bristow said. Archie finally had the chance to race in September 2020, setting competitive times against strong drivers before spinning out in his first-ever race. Despite the result, it was the race that sparked Archie's passion and formed his highly-regarded driving style. "Archie is now a very smooth and observant driver," Bristow said. "He reads the field incredibly well and pounces on any mistakes other drivers make." Archie often comes up against young drivers with stronger financial support, yet the nine-year-old has finished first or second in eight out of nine races in the Cadet 9 category. "We're racing against professional teams with big sponsors and some come from quite wealthy families whereas for us its just me and Archie," he said. "He's never even had any coaching, he's pretty much taught himself from watching Formula One." Archie's talent was on full display at the recent Victorian Kart Championships in Puckapunyal, claiming pole position in qualifying on Saturday and finishing in second in Sunday's race against the best seven to nine-year-old kids in the state. "I was as nervous as anything but Archie just takes it in his stride," he said. "Quite a few people from the bigger teams came over and congratulated Archie after his weekend with even a few coaches saying how impressed they were by his driving." Archie's strong results signify an exciting time for the young star, as he prepares for the Victorian Country Series in Warrnambool this weekend. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173708434/1d9a343c-f555-4d3f-abb8-19aa586ffb1f.JPG/r0_383_6960_4315_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg