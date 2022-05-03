news, latest-news,

New projects to improve community facilities are coming to the suburb of Sebastopol. A part of the $1 million assigned includes money for a community garden in connection with Phoenix Community College. Ballarat Neighborhood Centre committee chair Glen Crompton said this project was a great way to connect with a wide range of people from Sebastopol. He said the Neighborhood Centre was trying to address barriers in social connection and bring people away from the fringes of society. "There are terrific stories of older people - say a grandmother from Malta who can grow anything in a crack in the cement can become connected through community gardens," Mr Crompton said. "Next thing you know someone is reengaged and their skills are passed onto the next generation." The community garden will be a social enterprise, which means after the initial bout of funding for infrastructure, they will aim to be self-sufficient. "They find ways to fund themselves, things like produce sales from the garden or ongoing grants and philanthropy," Mr Crompton said. IN THE NEWS: "The project will look after itself." Now the funding has been confirmed, Ballarat Neighborhood Centre will be consulting with the community to decide what kind of projects the garden can be involved with. "This is in the genesis stages, there is no point running things people do not want," Mr Crompton said. While the finer details are not set in stone there are many paths the Neighborhood Centre could take. "We could set up a pop up café which will give training opportunities both for students and people in the community," Mr Crompton said. It is also an opportunity to teach lessons about food security, independence and self-resilience, he said. The $1 million is a part of the state government's $5 million Spotlight on Sebastopol project. This round of funding will also include updates to the RSL hall, improvements to the streetscape at Sebastopol Shopping Centre, new lighting at St George's Reserve arena and a range of facilities at the MR Power Park. READ MORE: Sebastopol set for $5m revitalisation "When I first started campaigning in 2018 I did a lot of door-knocking and what became apparent is that people in Sebastopol felt left out," Buninyong MP Michaela Settle said. MR Power Park facilities will include new exercise equipment, a skate park, a 3x3 basketball court and AFL goals. "It is really exciting adding some extra elements to what is already a great space," Ms Settle said. Ballarat Mayor Daniel Moloney said it was important to make sure older suburbs like Sebastopol, Wendouree and Delacombe do not get left behind. "The feedback from the people we spoke to is that they want to have just as good facilities as the newer suburbs," he said. Cr Moloney said the projects have catered to a wide variety of ages. "Just because the infrastructure in Sebastopol is older, it's population is one of the most diverse suburbs," he said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173106531/66939dc1-9eed-4941-90fe-336f0ad1f7d5.jpg/r333_498_4048_2597_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg