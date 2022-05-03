A Melton South defender has claimed the most ranking points in round three of the Ballarat Football Netball League despite his side suffering a 33-point loss to Darley, who had one player rack up 41 disposals and another kick eight goals.
Jacob Thornton-Gielen was gallant for the Panthers, topping the league for marks (14), intercept possessions (13) and one per centers (nine).
The young Panther also racked up 33 disposals (4th in the league) at 78 per cent efficiency to finish with 170 ranking points - a statistic based on all of a player's actions which can now be exclusively revealed by The Courier.
Thornton-Gielen finished nine ranking points clear of second-best Brett Bewley.
The former Fremantle Docker enjoyed 41 touches against the Panthers, albeit at 41 per cent efficiency, as well as a league-high 10 inside 50s.
Redan force Lachie George rounded out the minor placings, finishing with 159 ranking points.
Playing his first game of the season, George kicked five goals and collected 26 disposals.
Lions teammate Cooper Craig-Peters finished three points behind George after a bullish first outing for 2022 after returning from Footscray VFL duty.
Craig-Peters, last season's rookie of the year, topped the league for hard ball gets (18), contested disposals (15), clearances (14) and tackles (12).
