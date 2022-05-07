comment,

Lower limb injuries are the most common type of injury overall in women's team sports such as soccer, netball and Australian football and, 34% of these injuries are either hamstring, quadricep or anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) related and most occur in a non-contact situation. Australia has the highest incidence of sport-related anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) reconstructions for both males and females compared with other Western countries. The rate of non-contact ACL injuries for females is three and a half times greater when compared to males. Non-contact anterior cruciate ligament injury typically occurs at a foot plant with concurrent knee joint rotation, low knee flexion angle, and valgus collapse. This position elongates the ACL and increases shear forces of the femur over the tibia, resulting in greater anterior tibial translation which can lead to an ACL injury. Most non-contact ACL injuries occur while the individual is landing from a jump, rapidly stopping, changing direction, or suddenly decelerating with a change in direction. These movements are characteristic of soccer, netball and female AF and can present an increase in lower limb injury risk. In field-based sports more study needed to prevent leg injuries Females specifically, have an increased incidence of lower limb injuries due to their anatomical differences such as a greater Q angle (the angle formed between the quadriceps muscles and the patella tendon) and the risk of injury can also be increased due to the demands of the sport, such as landing and change of direction, such as AF, basketball, soccer and netball. Factors, such as muscular imbalance and asymmetry, landing techniques and the sudden change of direction when decelerating or accelerating contribute to the increased risk of injury which is specific to the female population Females exert greater quadricep contractions and weaker hamstring contractions in landing manoeuvres. This results in a greater ground reaction force acting on the lower limb and decreases the stability of the knee during landing. Landing techniques in other female sports, for example, basketball, dancing, and netball, have been investigated and similar findings relating to weak thigh musculature, landing technique and ACL injury risk were revealed. The landing techniques observed, occurred with the female knees in a valgus position due to weakness in the quadriceps and abductors. This results in the knee becoming unstable and prone to injury as ground reactive forces are increased through the knee. The combination of insufficient neuromuscular adaptation and poor landing technique where knee valgus is prominent, leads to an increase in the risk of ACL injury. Knee valgus is characterised by the inward bending of the knees due to the internal rotation of the femur from muscular weakness and wide hips valgus position, the knee is more susceptible to injury, as an increased knee valgus angle during landings is one of the main mechanisms for knee injuries, such as ACL ruptures. Injury prevention programs were designed to correct deficiencies in muscular strength and imbalances. These include the correction of muscle recruitment patterns, enhancement of proprioception, tolerance to decelerating patterns and plyometric training. FIFA 11, Prep to Play and the Knee Program are commonly used injury prevention programs in elite and amateur sports in Australia. Programs like these are designed to be completed as a dynamic warm-up prior to training and match day to decrease injury risk and improve performance. Concentric and eccentric quadricep and hamstring strength are important for knee stability as well as muscle recruitment. Dynamic neuromuscular training includes plyometrics and movement training, core strengthening, balance training, resistance training, and interval speed training. Last year, we conducted a study in amateur female AF with Wendouree Lakers. The athletes participated in a six-week injury prevention warm-up program prior to training and match day. It was concluded that hamstring and quadricep strength increased by 20 to 30% over the six-week intervention when compared to a control group. By increasing these strength-related factors, we may reduce the risk of lower-limb injuries, including the ACL. Current research has observed improvements in movement biomechanics (reduced knee valgus) and performance when the correct delivery and adherence of an injury prevention program has been conducted. All recreational team sports should overcome the barriers (lack of time and knowledge) to implement established programs to reduce the risk of injury to the athlete. Therefore, further research is warranted in female sport to determine the effectiveness and adherence to injury prevention programs in the future to protect players from injury and to increase participation levels within a sport at an amateur level. Lee Scullion, Pharmacist, Exercise Sports Scientist and PhD Candidate at Federation University. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/xZTdZ6tEPcDnFXvZB8aTeZ/ed3698c4-6b2b-45ef-9909-04cfdab8ee36.jpg/r0_261_4181_2623_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg