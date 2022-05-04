news, latest-news,

The prosecution has withdrawn criminal charges against two Ballarat bars following court hearings that highlighted administrative errors. Alexandria Tea Rooms and Downtown Piano Bar, the licence names for bars operated at The Deck and Uptown on Lydiard Street, were accused of supplying alcohol to an intoxicated person. Police members laid the charges after a woman was taken to hospital when she began vomiting and became unwell at the venues in October 2020. A hearing was held at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in February when defence counsel for the company said the charges were contested because staff did not know the woman was intoxicated when serving her. Defence barrister John Larkins said another key issue in the case was 'what ultimately caused her condition'. "She certainly had consumed quite an amount of alcohol but there is an allegation she was interfered with by another patron in the toilet, which is unfortunately not a unique circumstance in today's world in bars," he said during the February hearing. At that hearing the prosecution sought to amend the charges to include Pty Ltd next to the company names after it was left out in error. The existing names on the charge sheet were non corporate entities. The defence said this could not be done because it had been more than 12 months since the alleged offence date. The case was adjourned for investigations on the issue to be made. Police prosecutor Senior Constable Giles Brown withdrew both charges at court on Tuesday. "We are very pleased about it Your Honour," Mr Larkins said. "I am sure you are," Magistrate Hugh Radford responded. The same owner runs The Deck and Uptown which are separate upstairs and downstairs venues in a Lydiard Street building. Mr Larkin spoke to The Courier on Tuesday afternoon after the short court hearing and said there were technical and substantive challenges in prosecuting the case. "In terms of the total circumstances of what happened, we felt we would have been able to be found not guilty," he said. "He (the owner) is relieved and feels vindicated. He did take a stance and was prepared to defend the matter. "They are difficult places to run. You do have to be very very vigilant in terms of how you look after your customers and your patrons and (the owner) makes every effort to do that. "This was one at one level that was difficult to deal with and difficult to explain. He at least was on site and had a discussion with police at the time and he followed it up." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/6b6a6248-9583-4880-a362-05f991cf4b9b.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg