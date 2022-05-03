news, latest-news,

A man washed his hands clean of blood in his ex-partner's kitchen sink after entering her home and stabbing her new boyfriend five times, a court has heard. Peter Jez, 32, faced the County Court in Ballarat on Tuesday where he pleaded guilty to assault and recklessly causing serious injury charges. Jez and his partner had separated two weeks earlier and they had been exchanging messages on the night of the offending in December 2019. Crown prosecutor David Cordy said the woman had left her Wendouree home with her children to pick up her new boyfriend, feeling concerned that Jez might 'cause trouble'. She found Jez inside her house when they returned and the boyfriend hit Jez with a baseball bat, the court heard. Mr Cordy said Jez kicked the man in the ribs when he was on the ground and verbally abused the woman, grabbing her at times, saying they should be together and she should not be with this new man. The woman wriggled out from Jez's grip and said 'we are done, that is it' and Jez then grabbed a serrated knife from the kitchen bench and said 'watch what I will do now then'. Mr Cordy said Jez chased the man around the island bench and stabbed him five times, in the back of his neck, in the back of his shoulder, in the side of his stomach and twice in his leg. The deepest wound was four centimetres in the man's thigh. "The accused stood up and froze for a second before saying 'what the f***ck' and then started trying to clean up the blood with a towel," Mr Cordy said. The court heard Jez said 'I'm going to go away for this' as he walked out of the house. Jez was arrested nearby and told police he was defending himself after the man hit him in the head with a baseball bat. Police officers treated the victim at the scene before paramedics transported him to Ballarat hospital and he was later transferred to The Alfred where he underwent surgery and treatment in the intensive care unit. He spent five days in hospital and had to wear a collar around his neck to stabilise his spine for six weeks. Defence barrister Graeme Davis said illicit drug use was a factor in the offending but he was now well into his rehabilitation journey, spending nine months in custody and about one year and seven months on bail. He said Jez had been working, had secure housing, sought treatment, had stopped drug use and had saved money so he could keep his rental if he did have to go back to prison. Jez gave evidence to the court on Tuesday and said he was ashamed of his actions and felt bad for the situation the victim was in, but he was proud of how far he had come since the incident. "I don't have good memories of what happened on that night. I do have flashbacks about what happened," he said. "I feel a lot of regret in what happened and wish I could take it all back." Mr Davis said it was not Jez's intention to attack the victim on the night, but he went out of control in a 'frenzy'. Mr Cordy said this was a serious example of recklessly causing serious injury as the victim's injuries were life threatening and he suffered significant ongoing impact. Jez was taken into custody from court. He will return to court when more health related material will be provided for consideration in sentencing.

