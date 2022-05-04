news, latest-news,

It's a "massive" state budget for Ballarat, according to the mayor, but more detail will be required on the big spends. The 2022-23 state budget was handed down on Tuesday - among the highlights for Ballarat, $2.6 billion for the 2026 Commonwealth Games, spread across the state, $29 million for new mental health beds, $6 million for Mount Rowan Secondary College, $11.5 million for a new animal shelter, $6.6 million to prepare the Ballarat-Carngham Road for duplication, and millions in new healthcare initiatives. But, there was no money for council's number one priority, the Ballarat Link Road stage two, nor for recycling or station accessibility, and the budget documents revealed the massive hospital upgrade will take another year to complete - it's now expected in 2028. READ MORE: Victorian budget 2022-23: What it means for Ballarat City of Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney said despite this, it was still "one of the biggest budgets in Ballarat's history". "It's the sort of level of investment that we've been looking to for the last couple of generations," he said. "I think back to my time as a young person growing up in Ballarat and I don't think anyone from Melbourne knew where Ballarat was. And now [that] it's getting this sort of level of funding as a growing city is incredible to see." He said Dyson Drive must be reassessed as a state-controlled arterial road as soon as possible, and funding for duplication - as part of the Link Road project - should follow. "It would make sense for [the Link Road to] take a similar path to the Ballarat-Carngham Road where hopefully it can attract some planning support money heading into the state election later in the year," he said. "The Carngham Road upgrade is just as important as Link Road and Dyson Drive as well - they all feed into together. "Anyone who sits through that current traffic mess, as I do myself everyday, knows that. "The population is growing out there by about 2000 people per year, and it'll continue to get worse, so Carngham Road does need to be upgraded - that makes sense." Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said in a statement detail is needed on the Commonwealth Games projects, now that money has been allocated. "We do know that Ballarat will host the biggest sport of all at the Commonwealth games, athletics - it's fair to assume that the investment will be sizable given athletics is a sport that attracts tens of thousands of spectators to every session," he said. "Mars Stadium and the entire precinct will need to be ready with enhanced amenity and access to ensure athletics is one of the great highlights of the games. "There is an urgency to the Commonwealth Games and the investment outlined in the budget reflects this urgency and hopefully, opportunities that will create lasting legacies. "Given this is a pre-election budget, it seems apparent that there will be more to say about key investments in the months ahead, from all those seeking election in Victoria's next parliament." Millions of dollars will also be spent on attracting thousands of new health and education staff, including in the regions - Buninyong MP Michaela Settle said the state's free TAFE program had set up enough graduates to support these expansions, stating "(the workers) will come through generational change". "We've got to invest in the community, we've been through some very rough years," she said, noting an increase in spending on the regions. "As the treasurer said today, we are living our values, we asked to be elected on health, jobs, and this budget delivers on all those things. "I got into this business to address regional inequity, this government has proved again and again it's committed to regional Victoria." Wendouree MP Juliana Addison said she was particularly thrilled by the health announcements, and stated there will be enough investment to support Ballarat's growth. "We're seeing investment in Mount Rowan Secondary, a school for the future given our next growth zone being to the north - we are on the front foot with Mount Rowan to ensure the future families of our north have the most incredible state school to send their kids to," she said. "For our other new households, in Winter Valley and Alfredton, Carngham Road will be a game changer - this important work, we're going to duplicate that road, and I'm really proud we made the decision to invest $6.6 million for the business case, it's an important part of the puzzle."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/6742d4c7-7f81-412c-b66b-a845a7de468c.jpg/r0_248_4928_3032_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg