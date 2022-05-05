news, latest-news,

AUSTRALIA'S top eventers will converge on Ballarat this weekend for the return of the International Horse Trials at Victoria Park for the first time since 2019. While a national level event was run in May last year, the return of the international standard is seen as another sign that the worst of the pandemic is over as Australia's best riders compete for the top rankings heading into the Melbourne International three-day event in June Co-ordinator Nina Lloyd said the event would see 350 of the nation's best riders compete for valuable international rankings. "We've gone slightly smaller this year because we've had two events cancelled by COVID, so we're running 350 which is about 100 riders down from usual," she said. "We were keen to make sure we ran it to the standard we wanted it, but likely with less help and volunteers available due to potential COVID issues. "In 2020 we got cancelled about 10 days out, so we rescheduled to run in February and then we got cancelled at 1pm on the afternoon when a lot of people were already there from interstate. MORE SPORT "We ran a national level event in May, this one is the international event and we're thrilled to have it back." The international standard qualifications count for events that run world wide such as the World Championships and Olympics. "The courses, the judges, everything has to be to that standard," Lloyd said. "We run under international veterinary rules, so all the horses will have their temperatures taken twice a day in the week leading up to the event, drug testing, everything has to be at a certain level. "This event is what is called a short-course event and it leads to a qualification for the long-course event. The event most of these horses will be aiming for is the Melbourne three-day event on the Queen's Birthday weekend down at Werribee." Lloyd said riders from all around the country would compete, with a large contingent having arrived from Tasmania. The Ballarat International Horse Trials are at Victoria Park from May 6-8.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/49d5c8c4-4834-44ad-b238-47813120291c.jpg/r0_856_3186_2656_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg