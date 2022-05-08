New La Trobe health panel seeks patient input

news, latest-news,

Rural and regional Australians use around one-third of the country's health services, but face poorer outcomes in accessing those services and in being able to register their concerns about a lack of available care. Now a new Rural Health Consumer Panel will assist La Trobe University researchers in gaining deeper understanding of the health issues affecting country Australians, with panel members will help develop solutions for health and wellbeing challenges. Launched by the university's Violet Vines Marshman Centre for Rural Health Research, the research program is being led by Associate Professor Dr Evelien Spelten, who says it's open to a broad range of participants. "We know the health of people living in rural and regional areas is poorer compared with people living in major cities, with higher rates of hospital admissions and a higher burden of chronic disease," Dr. Spelten says. "This panel will help inform innovative ways to deliver rural health services. We feel regional Australian voices haven't been heard, or they are heard incidentally, not systematically. I think that's a difference with this panel as well. JOIN THE PANEL HERE "We want to have a systematic involvement with health consumers to tell us about their experiences, but also to give us some information about their health status. We're not going to solve all those problems; we're not advocacy. We go beyond advocacy, because we want to do research, build up a long-term relationship and have a long-term impression of what what the issues are." Panel members commit to a two-year membership and will receive a twice-yearly survey twice relating to a variety of health and wellbeing topics, as well as the option to volunteer to participate in a range of activities within the La Trobe Rural Health School if you choose to, including the co-design of research projects and participation in teaching and learning activities for rural health care students. Volunteers can join the panel if they: Dr Spelten says participating in the panel will ensure regional and rural people are systematically involved in health care research of relevance to their local community. While stressing the panel is strictly apolitical, Dr Spelten says the decline of rural health services and access has happened over the past 20 to 30 years, and has now become a political issue. "It's been a long standing issue. I think what's missing that long. So you know, they have for 20 years, as you were saying, and they have been sort of similar solutions being fired at the regions to solve these issues. And I think we're at the point where we can say, it's not really working. So maybe we need to together with the people who live in the rural areas, think about other ways that we could solve some of the issues. "I think La Trobe is in a really good position, because as the largest rural health school, we train the next generation of healthcare workers in AWS. So not just we don't do medicine, but we do all the allied health professions: we do nursing, we do midwifery, physios, OTs, and there's a wealth of knowledge and experience in those professions. "This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a better understanding of the unique health and wellbeing challenges of people living in rural and regional areas." Dr Spelten hopes consumer-driven approaches to health care will drive innovation in health service design and delivery to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in rural areas. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caleb.cluff/7c1328a2-6c0f-4afe-baba-19f38ebfe5f7.jpg/r0_153_2560_1599_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg