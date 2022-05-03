news, latest-news,

The region will remember fallen firefighters of the 1998 Linton tragedy on Wednesday for International Firefighters' Day. Firefighters Stuart Davidson, 28, Matthew Armstrong, 17, Chris Evans, 27, Garry Vredeveldt, 47 and Jason Thomas, 25 died when they were overcome by flames in their tanker after being sent to collect more water near the Linton Cemetery. The event propelled CFA volunteers to begin International Firefighters' Day in 1999. It has been recognised every year since. CFA chief officer Jason Heffernan said the memorial service for the day, which was held on Sunday in Melbourne, was a tribute to all firefighters. "The CFA Roll of Honour contains the names of 80 firefighters who we will never forget," Mr Heffernan said. "This includes 11 Country Fire Brigades Board and Bush Fire Brigade Committee firefighters prior to CFA's inception, and 69 CFA members all who gave their lives in service." December 2022 will mark 24 years since the Linton tragedy, which resulted in a massive overhaul in firefighter safety across the state. Minimum training measures were implemented, along with a huge investment into advanced firefighting equipment and communications. Speaking to The Courier at the 20 year anniversary in 2018, Lara senior station officer Simon Scharf, who was leading the response on the day, said the updated safety measures were the legacy of the tragedy. "The fact that we're now 20 years removed from this event and we haven't lost a single firefighter in a situation like that is the unfortunate legacy Linton has left behind," he said. Mr Scharf said he would never forget the five members of his team lost in 1998. "I was in absolute shock. Horror. It was absolutely terrible. To witness and see that knowing that they were my crew ... it was just horrific and horrible," he said. International Firefighters' Day coincides with St Florian's Day. St Florian is recognised as the patron saint of firefighters. Mr Heffernan said it was a day for all Victorians to take a moment to reflect. "International Firefighters Day allows the world to remember those who have fallen, and acknowledge today's firefighters who honour that sacrifice with a continued commitment and dedication to protecting their communities," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/ecb1f01f-51d1-4099-9ecf-b52ebfa42455.jpg/r2_193_3779_2327_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg