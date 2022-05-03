news, latest-news,

Mount Rowan Secondary College will receive $6 million to continue the rebuild and redevelopment of the school as enrolments continue to soar. The Victorian Budget 2022/23 contained the extra cash for a new wing, landscaping and other improvements, much to the delight of the entire school community. It comes just weeks after education minister James Merlino officially opened the $3.6 million stage two upgrade and heard from Mount Rowan principal Seona Murnane about the need for more funding to keep up the pace of the school's overhaul. Until 2017 when the school's new senior centre opened the school had been virtually untouched since the 1970s. "This budget funding is great and means we can keep going with our ideas about what we want for our school," Ms Murnane said. "We've got some land so we are going to build another wing which will either be used for our senior students or for our year nines. This will keep our building program going by building another wing for our expanding school." The school has 582 students enrolled this year and Ms Murnane knows enrolments will continue to increase. Four years ago there were three classes of year seven students who started their secondary school lives at Mount Rowan. This year there are seven year seven classes - at least one extra class at that year level has been added each year since. "That growth is going to keep going. We know grade four and five classes in our (feeder) primary schools are bursting at the seams ... and the result of all this building work and improvements is that people are choosing to come to us not because they are zones to us but because they are making the choice. "We have gone through all the changes - our name change, uniform change, and our building work matches all that. We've done a lot of work to change and improve the culture of our school and that includes the physical culture as well, having beautiful spaces for our students to learn in because they deserve to have classrooms nicely built with matching furniture and the latest equipment." But while Mount Rowan is celebrating the cash injection, families in Ballarat's burgeoning growth zones missed out with no funding for new schools. With new housing estates popping up rapidly throughout Lucas, Alfredton, Smythes Creek, Delacombe and Bonshaw, both primary schools and particularly secondary schools are feeling the pinch with massive growth in enrolments. IN OTHER NEWS Delacombe Primary School alone has grown from around 250 pupils a decade ago to more than 500 this year, while Ballarat High School has been at its 1500 student cap for several years and Phoenix P-12 Community College has grown to more than 1500 students. Premier Daniel Andrews and education minister James Merlino have both acknowledged the demand for schools in Ballarat's growth zones when asked about future school planning during recent visits to Ballarat, but no money for new schools in the region were budgeted for 2022/23. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/e2038d3d-f2f5-440d-876b-56dbe10744b7.jpg/r0_117_4170_2473_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg