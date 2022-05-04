news, latest-news,

UPDATE Health department officials have clarified a line in the Victorian Budget 2022/23 that suggested the redevelopment of Ballarat Base Hospital would not be complete until late 2028. A spokesperson said the budget note "the project's cashflow and estimated completion date have been revised in line with a revised project schedule" reflected a "defect liability period" held on construction projects for 12 months after the end of building rather than a further delay. The Courier sought clarification after the budget was released on Tuesday but received no response before deadline. EARLIER The $541.6 million redevelopment of Ballarat Base Hospital will not be completed until the end of 2028 - two years after originally planned. The delay, noted in the Victorian Budget 2022/23 papers, comes less than a month after demolition began to get the redevelopment project - the biggest infrastructure project in the city - underway. The original schedule, published in the 2019-20 budget, said the upgrade would finish by June 2026 but in March last year the finish date for the hospital upgrade works was pushed out until late 2027. The original delay occurred when planning identified the need for more extensive works on a central energy plant to shore up the hospital's energy requirements during the upgrade and beyond. There is little detail on the reason for the latest delay other than one line in the budget papers: "The project's cashflow and estimated completion date have been revised in line with a revised project schedule." But the budget did contain good news for Ballarat's health sector, with $29 million for land acquisition, detailed planning and design work to provide 33 extra acute mental health beds in the city to help deal with increasing demand for mental health services. Statewide there is cash to train and hire up to 7000 new healthcare workers, including 5000 nurses, to help relieve pressure on the system and improve care for all Victorians - and with the new Melton Hospital and expanded Ballarat Base Hospital in the coming years the need for more trained staff will be even more vital. Ballarat will also share in $3.5 million of funding to plan for a future emergency department mental health and alcohol and other drugs crisis hub to ensure specialist care is provided to people needing urgent treatment for mental health, alcohol and drug issues. The hubs are designed to take pressure off emergency departments allowing them to treat other patients. Although no figure was confirmed, the budget papers cited expanded support for Victorians with eating disorders in Ballarat and other regional areas in the form of additional psychiatrists, dieticians, social workers, nurses and specialist outpatient services. Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney welcomed the extra funding for mental health. The social infrastructure, in terms of the mental health support, is great to see. It's really crucial as we hopefully emerge from the COVID period and look to strengthen our health system which is pretty much the whole region [from Ballarat] out to the South Australian border," he said. For cancer patients in the Ballarat region, funding will be provided to replace radiotherapy linear accelerators in Ballarat, and BreastScreen Victoria received additional funding to deliver more breast cancer screening across new and existing services and meet the increased demand for cancer treatment following the COVID-19 pandemic. Wendouree MP Juliana Addison welcomed $6.5 million funding for a state-of-the-art DaVinci surgical robot for Ballarat Base Hospital. IN OTHER NEWS Ballarat colorectal surgeon Dr Carolyn Vasey advocated for the robot, the first of its kind outside Melbourne or Geelong, to both improve patient outcomes and help recruit more specialists. "It gives surgeons four arms instead of two," Ms Addison said. "It literally transforms surgical procedures because you've got cameras in there, four hands and cameras can take you behind the gall bladder, liver, or kidney." The DaVinci robot also allows surgeons to operate using much smaller incisions, improving the recovery of patients. "Not only is it going to be incredible for patients, it also means that people who are trained on these machines and become specialists will look at Ballarat. We are not going to attract them to Ballarat unless we've got these robots," she said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/5aba98b1-e65b-4ebb-bbbf-e41bc5acb36a.jpg/r0_1537_3280_3390_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg