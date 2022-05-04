news, latest-news,

NEW funding will allow a Coghills Creek horse re-training business to more than triple its output as it aims to give retired racehorses new homes and new careers. The grant which has been awarded to Nina and Yona Lloyd's racehorse re-training business will allow for up to 20 horses to be re-trained this year, up from six last year. Nina Lloyd said the Racing Victoria program gives a certainty to the long-term future to thoroughbred horses who have been retired from the race track. "We go through a process where they assess our financial viability, our skill base, facility bases and that goes into getting approved as a re-trainer," she said. "We get horses often directly from trainers, but also more often now from owners, they come into us, they are registered into our names and we put them through a re-training process to assess their suitability for a second career. MORE SPORT "Once we've decided what it can be whether it's a showjumper, a pony club horse, an event horse, a pleasure mount, we can re-train with that focus and when the horses are ready they get sold on." The couple are among a host of re-trainers based in the region. Other include Mount Rowan's Kate Meyer, Ballarat's Leticia Griffin and Miners Rest's Rebecca Groen. "The training is quite dependent on the horse," Lloyd said. "Often the horse is straight out of racing so they do need a spell and that can be anything from a month to a year, often that's dependent on how old the horses are. "If they are a two-year-old horse, for equestrian sports, we won't do much with them until they are four, so often they've been in our care a long time. "If it's say an eight-year-old horse, it might come straight into work. There's usually a minimum of three months re-training with us in learning the basics of dressage, the jumping, they can go for a ride down the road as themselves or with other horses, so we really do test them." Trainers and more noticeably in recent times, owners, have become involved in the process of finding new homes for retired racehorses. Interestingly, Lloyd said jumping race horses weren't always the most suitable to a showjumping career "Because they have raced, they actually jump flatter and faster, often the one's that aren't much good at the racing jumps are better," Lloyd said. "But what you do noticed about those horses is they have genuinely raced a lot, so you'll find they are quite quiet, they've gotten over the excitement of racing and often they've been based in country stables, so they are more user friendly. "We get everything in horses from those that are yet to be officially named and they've only perhaps done some pre-trial work and the call has been made that this horse is not going to run fast, right through to others that have had 50 starts and been highly successful. "We just had one that didn't make it to the track at all, he came to us for a six-week re-training program and he's just flown to Singapore as a riding horse, which is a fabulous outcome. We have his full sister here in training as well." She said the two new staff would allow the business to treble this year. "It was very exciting for us to get it this year, they've done it for the past two years, we weren't eligible the first year because we were new re-trainers," she said. "It's been fabulous for everyone, for us, the horses, for the Ballarat economy to have more workers and it's great for the girls who are doing it because they are learning a new skill base. "It's a big increase to go from six to 20. If we can do it successfully, it gives us a springboard to hopefully increase further again. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

