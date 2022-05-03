news, latest-news,

Much-needed funding for accessibility upgrades at the Ballarat train station has been once again overlooked in the 2022-23 state budget disability advocates say. While it did state $24 million would be allocated for "detailed works on infrastructure and service solutions to increase current rail network capacity on the Melton and Ballarat corridor", no funds were allocated for the 160-year-old heritage listed station. Grampians DisAbility Advocacy executive officer Deborah Verdon said while the announcement was welcome, it was devastating for Ballarat. "We have always been hopeful that the support that MPs and ministers say they have for the concept of upgrading our station would translate into actual dollars in the budget this year but unfortunately, once again Ballarat has been ignored, and I just really cannot understand why," Ms Verdon said. "Every station on the line between Melbourne and Ballarat is accessible except Ballarat and this is a question and an issue that none of the government representatives have properly addressed." Save Our Station Ballarat president Gerald Jenzen said he was disappointed with the state budget's exclusion of the Ballarat station. "Ballarat station is one of the most important landmarks in Ballarat and the government has taken their eyes off the ball in respect to the railway station," he said. "Disability access has been on the books for a number of years and it's a disgrace those with a disability have to put up with this." However, Mr Jenzen said the lack of funding would not only impact the disabled community but the elderly and those with mobility issues as well. READ MORE: REVEALED: Ballarat's wins and losses in the Victorian budget Ms Verdon outlined the primary issues surrounding the station's accessibility is the inability for those who have mobility issues or who are wheelchair bound to safely cross from platform one to platform two as well as the lack of an accessible toilet on platform two. "For those who can't use the current stairway that crosses between the two platforms they have to go outside the station precinct to cross over at the railway gates on Lydiard Street which is a potentially dangerous situation for a person with a disability," she said. "Platform two doesn't have an accessible toilet and it's a platform that most trains are coming to and from at the moment, and if you need to catch a connecting bus say to get the bus from the Ballarat station to Ararat you can be caused to miss your bus connection, because you can't get to the other side of the crossing in time to catch the bus." Ms Verdon also said the differing heights between platform one and two is another issue which needed to be addressed especially for commuters with mobility issues. "If you use a wheelchair, for instance, the V/Line guard has to bring out a portable ramp so that you can get on the train or off the train whatever the case may be, that's on platform one which doesn't allow them the opportunity to independently get on and off train like everyone else does." Mr Jenzen said maintenance of the station was another pressing issue. "At the railway gates between the north and south platforms, pieces of timber from the arches are falling down," he said. "This doesn't fare well with parts of Ballarat which are trying to obtain World Heritage listings." Minister for Public Transport Ben Carroll said he was committed to making regional stations across Victoria as "accessible as possible" emphasising the approaching Commonwealth Games later this year would give the state government "that extra shot in the arm to get on and do it." "This is a real opportunity for a legacy piece to not only do great sporting infrastructure, but to make these games as accessible as possible and to really make sure that the legacy of regional Victoria on top of our already record investment in regional rail is wonderful, accessible and open to everyone particularly people with disabilities," he said. While Mr Carroll acknowledged the importance of public transport for the disabled community he was up front in stating upgrades would not be made overnight. "For people with disabilities, they get freedom, they get responsibility so it's front and centre of my thinking almost daily and I'm really keen to make sure with the Commonwealth Games, that this really does unlock an enormous opportunity," he said. Mr Carroll did not address whether the state government would meet their deadline on making the Ballarat station Disability Discrimination Act-compliant by the end of 2022 however, he said he was aware these standards were not being met for disabled people on public transport but it wasn't "through want of trying." "We're really working as hard as we can and I'm very forceful with some of my colleagues about making sure that transport equity is front and centre of everything we do as part of our big bill," he said. "I meet with the disability sector regularly and I want those with a disability to be on public transport even more so than getting in wheelchair accessible taxis." Ms Verdon said she was wary whether the state government would meet their deadline of becoming Disability Discrimination Act-compliant by the end of 2022. However, she said it would be an embarrassment for the state if it had not been completed before the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Victoria. "Surely, in the next four years, something could be done about it before then but even if there was no Commonwealth Games the current situation is not acceptable on any level." Ms Verdon said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

