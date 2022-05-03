news, latest-news,

Ballarat will experience its first cold snap of the season this week, with temperatures around the city forecast to reach just ten degrees on Friday. A cold front will move through the south-west area of Victoria this evening, but Ballarat won't feel the pinch until tomorrow. The city is forecast to reach a top of 13 degrees on Wednesday, with showers also possible. It will get chillier from there, with showers and a top of 11 degrees on Thursday and a maximum of 10 degrees on Friday. Both days could get as low as three degrees. Bureau of Meteorology Senior Meteorologist Miriam Bradbury said the worst of the cold snap will hit on Thursday. "The coldest air associated with this front will start to move into the state late on Wednesday and impact us through Thursday and Friday," she said. "So on Wednesday night, we're going to see the snow level dropping down to around 1200 meters across western parts of the state and down to around 14 or 1500 meters in the east." "But on Thursday as the coldest air moves over us we're going to see that snow level dropping down to around 900 meters, so snow flurries down to that level are possible with showers through Thursday." she said. The weekend will also see some showers and a slight improvement in temperatures. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/1546445f-c447-4e8f-abf3-ae107c54b61b.jpg/r0_197_3946_2426_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg