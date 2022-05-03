news, latest-news,

The announcement of $11.5 million to fund a purpose-built regional animal facility in Ballarat in the 2022-23 state budget has been described by Ballarat mayor Daniel Moloney as an "unexpected gem." The facility which will ease the pressure on existing facilities and improve the standard of animal care in the Western Victoria region aims to serve the needs of the growing community in and around Ballarat. Cr Moloney said the announcement, which was one of the priorities for Ballarat Council, was massive. "We've been working with our state government representatives here Member for Wendouree Juliana Addison and Member for Bunninyong Michaela Settle but also Andy Meddick from the Animal Justice Party," he said. "The three of them have been pushing really strongly for this behind the scenes. "We do a lot of work with the Hepburn, Golden Plains and Pyrenees shires in terms of managing animals in need throughout the whole region, so that's a really significant announcement." READ MORE: REVEALED: Ballarat's wins and losses in the Victorian budget Member for Western Victoria Andy Meddick said this funding is vital for sustained animal protection in Victoria. "This is Victoria's most animal-friendly budget in history, with tens of millions of dollars secured to protect the lives of animals across the state," Mr Meddick said. "This budget has shown once again why it is so important to have elected representatives for animals in our parliaments, and why the Animal Justice Party must be returned in the next parliament." Additionally, almost $2 million over the two years will support companion animal care including Victoria's first ever Pet Census, which will seek to gather vital information to better understand trends and issues in pet ownership. The government will also deliver the state's first comprehensive cat management strategy to address cat overpopulation as well as encourage responsible ownership and support better welfare for both cats and native wildlife. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thankyou very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

