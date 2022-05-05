COVID pandemic's impact on one of Ballarat's biggest institutions revealed

news, latest-news,

COVID's impact on one of Ballarat's biggest employers has been revealed, with Federation University's annual report showing the number of international students across its campuses dropped more than 3100 last year and the institution recorded an underlying deficit. Income from fees and charges dropped 41 per cent from more than $143.145 million in 2020 to $84.107 million in 2021 as overall student numbers fell almost 2900 and the International student income was 35 per cent below the budgeted amount. While the university's balance sheet showed a $33.1 million operating surplus, it came as a result of revaluation on investments and Federation University vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley said the underlying deficit would require addressing in 2022 and beyond. But while university enrolment numbers were down, the number of students at Federation TAFE increased from around 4950 in 2020 to 5390 in 2021. "This may reflect that many practical learning activities were able to continue during the 2021 lockdowns, in 'essential industries' while higher education had to be delivered online for most programs," Professor Bentley said. Despite redundancies offered at Federation University's Ballarat campuses, the number of staff across the whole institution including its Berwick, Gippsland, Horsham and Brisbane campuses actually increased slightly from 1618 in 2020, to 1659 in 2021. The institute's 'other revenue and income' figure, which includes fees, was at its lowest since 2017 at $165.75 million - although it also received a further $160 million in federal and state government grants. The COVID financial hit comes as Federation University plans to centralise learning in the CBD, constructing new buildings, a multi-storey car park, revamping heritage buildings and changing the streetscape at its SMB Campus while having a focus on hands-on learning within industry at Mount Helen. Professor Bentley said a series of priority projects that began last year helped offset some of the pandemic's impact. "This work has seen the establishment of our three new academic institutes, the Global Professional School and the New Business Accelerator unit, the launch of Federation University Online and our Campus Vision, as well as significant work on program renewal, student experience, retention and enrolments," Professor Bentley said. "This path to a strong and sustainable university focuses on domestic student growth, rather than relying on international student revenue. To achieve this, we need to ensure a better student experience, skilled graduates in areas of regional demand and stronger partnerships that will benefit the communities we serve." In Ballarat the drop in overall student numbers was slightly smaller, reflecting an increase in enrolments from local students making up some of the shortfall in international student numbers. In 2021 there were 4166 students studying at Federation University in Ballarat, down from 4404 the previous year but at TAFE the number jumped more than 1300 to 4802 last year. Across Federation, the number of students enrolled to complete their masters by coursework, an area that traditionally has high numbers of international students, took a large hit, falling 45 per cent from more than 5000 to almost 2750. "Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has continued to impact the university throughout 2021 with the ongoing international border closures, preventing international students from studying on campus and a decrease in domestic students enrolling in full time loads," the annual report stated. "Whilst the 2021 result is positive, due to COVID-19, the university couldn't meet all its pre-COVID budget objectives." The university did manage to rein in spending, with its expenditure of $292.7 million coming in 11.6 per cent lower than forecast due to lower teaching related expenses and scholarship costs, delays in several projects, and a decrease in travel costs throughout the pandemic. IN OTHER NEWS In 2022, domestic enrolments are up from previous years and international enrolments are higher than the same time in 2021. "The global pandemic has been an unpredictable force for the education sector and our university. I'm proud to say that we have risen to these challenges through our strategic plan and the priority projects that are enabling us to build a strong and sustainable university," Professor Bentley said. "We have begun a significant transformation of the university to better align with future jobs growth in the regional communities we serve, as well as the needs of students, industry, government, community and employers. "This is being underpinned by a concentrated effort to modernise our operations, make strategic investments to support growth and take advantage of our position as Victoria's regional university."

