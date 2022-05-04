news, latest-news,

With an election impending, once again the vexed issue of the campaign corflute has raised its head, or rather, the heads of candidates. Whether the blue of the LNP posters for Ben Green, the green of the Greens' John Barnes, the red of the ALP's Catherine King and perhaps most widely the yellow of the Clive Palmer-backed United Australia Party (UAP), corflutes or campaign placards have appeared widely across the city and on many farm fences in the electorate. But should they - or any political party's material - be appearing on council property? The Courier has seen several instances of corflutes attached to council bridge railings and fences, as well as trees and telegraph or power poles. While the Australian Electoral Commission has limited regulations about the use of this kind of campaign material - it's not allowed to be displayed within six metres of a polling booth, and since no polling booths are open yet, that's not a problem - the AEC said any other matters regarding their use are in the council domain, or the subject of negotiation with private landholders. So when UAP corflutes began to appear on council property across Ballarat this week, questions were asked about whether it was appropriate. The City of Ballarat is adamant on the issue: unless any kind of signage is approved, it should not be attached to council property. Council CEO Evan King says he is aware of the issue and it is being addressed. "We require any form of signage to be approved when being erected on City of Ballarat assets," Mr King said. He says council's compliance officers have been responding to reports of the corflutes appearing and removing those that have been placed without City of Ballarat approval. "Community members can call us and report these concerns or use our online form at ballarat.vic.gov.au," Mr King said. "When community members report matters relating to signage on City of Ballarat-owned land, our compliance officers will investigate and remove where necessary." United Australia Party Ballarat candidate Terry Pryse-Smith said, while she didn't see the matter as a particularly important issue, she would direct her staff to remove the corflutes from properties or areas where they were not supposed to be. Ms Pryse-Smith admitted the putting up of the material was under her control, but said some of the staff and volunteers 'may have got a bit carried away'. "I don't think it's the most important thing," Ms Pryse-Smith said, "but certainly if they are in the wrong place I will tell people to take them down." A spokesperson for Powercor, the company responsible for electricity poles across the electorate, said there had been a surge in electoral material appearing on Powercor property, It is illegal to attach material to electricity infrastructure and there are serious safety risks associated with climbing, drilling or hammering nails into any power poles. "Anyone attaching signage or interfering with poles in any way, including by using nails or screws, is not only putting themselves at risk but they're also putting others at risk too," the spokesperson said. "We encourage anyone with information on this to report it to us on 13 22 06 or at www.powercor.com.au" If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caleb.cluff/9efe092d-4c80-4548-95e1-58eb7c0191f5.jpg/r10_0_4022_2267_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg