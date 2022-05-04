news, latest-news,

Ballarat Base Hospital will receive new multi-million dollar state of the art nuclear medicine and robotic surgery equipment to help improve outcomes for cancer and surgical patients. Two new linear accelerators, which provide radiation therapy for cancer patients, will be installed to replace existing machines coming to the end of their working lives. The new machines use high-energy radiation beams to treat many types of cancer with pinpoint accuracy, will reduce the need for cancer patients to travel to Melbourne for treatment and can treat more patients than existing machines. And Ballarat will be home to the first $6.5 million Da Vinci surgical robot outside of Melbourne and Geelong, which local surgeons have been calling for. "If we marry the best technology, the best equipment and best clinical staff you get the best outcomes for patients," said Premier Daniel Andrews on a visit to Grampians Health - Ballarat Base Hospital on Wednesday to spruik the budget and its record health spend. "We don't want people to travel away from Ballarat, they should be able to be treated locally." Staffing at Ballarat hospital, and other regional health services, will be bolstered as registered undergraduate nursing students enter the workforce earlier, and 2000 ex-pat and international health care workers are recruited. The budget also includes training and recruiting 7000 new medical staff including 5000 nurses across the state. "The best way to say thank you to our doctors, nurses, ambos and everyone in our health team who have done such an amazing job over the last two very difficult years ... the best way to thank them is with extra pairs of helping hands and that's why we are going on this recruitment drive, the biggest that we've ever seen in our health system to treat more patients and provide them with the very best care," Mr Andrews said. IN OTHER NEWS The budget also contained money for planning for a mental health and alcohol and other drugs hub within the Ballarat Hospital emergency department and $29 million for 33 new acute mental health beds. "Ballarat Base Hospital more broadly is a very big employer and when you invest in better patient care, better skills and hiring more people you are creating jobs ... as well that money moves throughout the local economy so in every way investing in these services is exactly the right thing to do," he said. After announcing $2.6 billion in the budget for Commonwealth Games spending, Mr Andrews said detail on how it would be spent would be made in the coming weeks and months. "Mars Stadium, formerly Eureka ... Labor has upgraded it once and I think we will be back to do more work there so it can be one of the premiere venues across regional Australia, not just regional Victoria." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

