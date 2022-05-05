news, latest-news,

Working in general practice gives Dr Daniel Wilson the variety he needs at work - and by taking an education role at Deakin University's Rural Clinical School in Ballarat he is helping build the rural medical workforce of the future. In the last year of his rural generalist traineeship to become a rural GP obstetrician, Dr Wilson has recently added educator to his CV and has a working week more diverse that most other trainees he knows. On Mondays he works in obstetrics at a secondary referral hospital, on Tuesdays he's a medical educator in Ballarat, and from Wednesday to Friday he works as a rural GP. Growing up in rural Kempsey on the NSW north coast, Dr Wilson knew he wanted to work in regional medicine and chose general practice for its flexibility and ability to create his own career path. It's those benefits he's trying to pass on to medical students who come to Ballarat for training - some of whom grew up regionally and might have similar goals to practice medicine outside of the capital cities and others who have not considered life as a rural doctor. "There's definitely data that shows people who train in rural and regional areas, are more likely to go back," he said. "If we want to generate a new medical workforce in rural and regional Australia we have to be able to entice people see what the work is like." Dr Wilson said time spent studying and training in rural and regional areas also equipped doctors with different skills. "Trainees need the opportunity to develop different skill sets to work in different contexts. If we train all our doctors in metropolitan hospitals then expect them to work in rural and regional clinics that perhaps have lower resources, people communicate in different ways, or have different equipment it's like teaching someone to drive in an automatic car then throwing them in to a manual." Dr Wilson said as a rural GP he had to maintain a broad skill base and build strong ties in the local community. "Cradle to the grave care is becoming less and less common in the city but it's absolutely true as soon as you leave the city - you can be (a patient's ) one point of contact throughout a lot of their lives," he said. "That continuity of care is so important particularly when access to care is limited." And as a rural generalist he could pursue his other interests aside for general practice - including education, health leadership and management. But it's not without its challenges. "The biggest challenge is to provide care to everyone that needs it because there are only so many of you as a rural GP. "The other challenge is you do need to practice your full scope of knowledge, skill and ability where you might be able to refer certain things in other contexts you need to be able to manage them yourself, particularly with delayed presentations and more acute presentations for care which is a challenge in the sense there's potentially less help available to you in the moment." IN OTHER NEWS As one of a dwindling number of GP obstetricians, closure of maternity services, a shortage of midwives and increasing complexities of births are also cause for concern. "We're finding it a challenge to provide services in the right place to the right people at the right time." Succession planning for when rural GPs retire or move on is another challenge, to ensure patients do not miss out on care. And that's why he's acting as a leader and mentor to other trainees. "I found an avenue to contribute back and I've been pleasantly surprised about how many students come forward wanting to know more about rural generalist training."

