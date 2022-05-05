news, latest-news,

A man who stole a truck and bobcat for a joyride across the district has been sentenced to 18 months in prison. Blake Clarke, 25, was also sentenced for cutting a worker's arm with a broken ice pipe while attempting to steal from a shop in Delacombe. The Ballarat Magistrates' Court was told Clarke, pleading guilty to several charges including theft of motor vehicle and recklessly causing injury, had "forgotten his cash and cards" when attempting to buy a pair of gas cylinders in November last year, and was seen on CCTV attempting to leave without paying - two staff members tried to stop him leaving, leading to a scuffle, which left one worker with a 5cm cut on his arm from Clarke's ice pipe. He was arrested at the scene, and officers also found a knife in his pockets. In December, Clarke and two co-accused found a truck with keys in the ignition parked in Buninyong, with a bobcat excavator in a trailer attached - they drove the truck away, stopping at a supermarket to steal items, before eventually being stopped by police at a service station in Ararat. According to the police, several reports were received of a truck driving erratically across Ballarat. Clarke, who was on bail, had been using drugs and was experiencing homelessness at the time, his defence lawyer noted. The knife found at the Delacombe incident "was not used", and Clarke "never sought to hurt or injure anyone", but it was conceded the offending was serious, particularly the theft of the truck, and jail was within range for sentencing. Clarke, appearing from custody, had completed a detox program while in custody and would have stable accommodation when released, and had indicated he would seek further mental health and substance abuse support. "His prospects of rehabilitation ... is guarded but not without hopeful cause for optimism for rehabilitation," his lawyer told the court. "The community is best served by (the accused) being assisted with rehabilitation." Magistrate Hugh Radford said in sentencing Clarke, he considered many matters, including his personal circumstances. "I take into account you have had mental health issues ... there are also substance abuse issues, and there are issues of homelessness," he said. The pandemic, Clarke's wish to engage mental health services, and having a room to rent were also deciding factors, Mr Radford said. IN THE NEWS The magistrate highlighted that without Clarke's early plea of guilty, he would have been sentenced to the maximum jail penalty of two years. "In all the circumstances, I believe the purposes of the Sentencing Act are best served with a short term of imprisonment," he said. "Hopefully this will be the last time you come back before the courts." Clarke will need to serve 12 months before he can seek parole - he has already served 92 days pre-sentence detention on these matters. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/5a124242-1b8c-4ccf-a489-44e6d9749916.jpg/r0_176_3543_2178_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg