news, latest-news,

The state opposition has attacked the state government over the 2022-23 budget, stating taxes will be higher and big projects will continue to blow out. The state budget was handed down on Tuesday - for Ballarat, there's a share in $2.6 billion to help host the 2026 Commonwealth Games, new mental health beds and new animal shelter, upgrades for Mount Rowan Secondary School, money for to improve rail capacity between Ballarat and Melton, and to plan a duplication of Ballarat-Carngham Road, among other initiatives like a new surgical robot and an eating disorder specialist clinic. However, there was no money for the City of Ballarat's highest infrastructure priority, the Ballarat Link Road's second stage duplicating Dyson Drive, nor for new recycling facilities or high schools to address booming growth, or to improve accessibility at the Ballarat train station. It was also revealed the Ballarat hospital upgrade may not be complete until 2028, though there was a push for thousands of new health sector staff. While Ripon MP Louise Staley was unavailable for comment in response to the budget, her Liberal National colleagues were quick to point out where funding had been cut. According to the opposition, regional development will be cut by $87.1 million, and $47.8 million will be cut from agriculture. Condemning the state of regional roads, the opposition also noted $24 million was "lopped" from the state's road asset management program, "after $191 million - or 23 per cent - was slashed in last year's state budget". According to the budget papers, road asset management is now at $592.7 million, down from $807.4 million two years ago. Opposition roads spokesperson Steph Ryan said in a statement regional roads needed dedicated support. "No matter where you go across the state, roads are crumbling and potted with holes. Some are now downright dangerous," she said in a media release. Opposition Leader Matthew Guy added "years of under-investment by Labor has put regional health under severe stress". IN THE NEWS Despite funding to plan for a new drug and alcohol hub at the Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department, the Victorian Alcohol and Drug Association's executive officer Sam Biondo said there was an overall cut of $39 million statewide in service funding for drug treatment and prevention as waitlists increase. Peri Urban Councils Victoria, which includes Moorabool and Golden Plains shires, welcomed the budget, noting tens of millions of dollars being tipped into the Growing Suburbs Fund and regional growth funds. Environment Victoria's chief executive Jono La Nauze said the government should be applauded for continuing to cut greenhouse pollutions, but noted there were gaps in biodiversity conservation in this year's budget. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/alexander.ford/101a7604-5caf-45a7-ab2a-efd24367e9a1.jpg/r0_181_4531_2741_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg