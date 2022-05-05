Will this site spark the Bakery Hill urban renewal boom?

news, latest-news, Eastwood Street development, Bakery Hill precinct, urban renewal, Ballarat, office build

Plans to transform an empty and equally drab CBD block into a sleek, ultramodern multi-storey office building are currently being advertised on the City of Ballarat planning website. The subject site, situated in the much-maligned Bakery Hill precinct, sits on the southeast corner of Eastwood Street and Anderson Street East, opposite the Ballarat Central Woolworths, near the southern fringe of the CBD. To the south-west of the site lies the Yarrowee River, which runs adjacent to Anderson Street East. Conceived by well-known local building designer James Stapleton, the plans for the dual frontage office development propose a confidently modern three-storey building with at-grade car parking located within the building. The office suites housed on each of the three floors would comprise bathroom facilities and kitchenettes, with provision also made for lift access. In total, the building would provide 1303 square metres in office space and accommodate 13 car parking spaces as well as a waste storage area. The site sits towards the southern edge of the Bakery Hill precinct, which is currently the subject of a major council-led urban renewal push aiming to revitalise the area into a vibrant mixed-use commercial centre. Only last week, council resolved to sell a nearby council-owned car park at 5 Peel Street South with a view to unlocking the substantial private sector investment required to realise the full potential of the precinct's long-term redevelopment. Plans to sell a separate council-owned car park for the same purpose have been put on hold for the time being. READ MORE: Trading CBD parking for inner-city housing Noting that context, the planning application for the proposed 4-6 Eastwood Street development states it would lend the sought-after aesthetic value and vibrancy desired for the precinct as a whole. "The development is of high architectural quality, contemporary in appearance," it said, adding the design, in itself, would "strengthen and enhance the vibrancy of a regionally significant commercial centre". It also notes the proposed development would be consonant with other semi-recent, modern builds in the site's immediate vicinity, including the state-of-the-art Ballarat Police Station and Ballarat Law Courts - built 22 years ago - and the Eureka Medical Centre. Because the site is zoned commercial, the planning application does not directly turn on the proposed office build itself - which doesn't require a permit - but rather the sizeable car parking dispensation sought. Providing only 13 car spaces, the development seeks a dispensation of 32 car spaces under the planning scheme, primarily on the basis the area is already well-serviced by public transport and surrounded by an "immense range" of both on- and off-street parking. The car parking demand assessment, attached to the application, also concluded it would be neither "physically possible nor commercially feasible" to accommodate 45 on-site car parking spaces. No community objections have been levelled against the planning application to date. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

