Seasonal serenaders changing their tune as temperatures fall

The grey shrike-thrush is well-known as a pleasing spring songster, but its song ceases in autumn, to be replaced by a short series of rapidly-repeated, less-musical notes, not at all like the rich melodious whistling song of spring. This is its autumn call, first heard in about mid-February and continuing right through autumn. It has been a prominent sound in local forests and rural gardens during the past couple of months. This call - it is not really a song - normally consists of six to eight similar almost shrieking notes, repeated in quick succession. At times it has a harsh quality. Soon it will be replaced by a single strong piping note given from winter until the spring song starts. Sunny days at any time of the year can result in bursts of the "spring" song. Although not a true thrush, the grey shrike-thrush is often known as the grey thrush. Living up to the first part of its name, it is mainly a grey bird, with a brown tinge on its back. Males have a prominent white mark between the beak and the eye; this is less obvious on females. The grey shrike-thrush becomes quite tame around rural gardens, coming readily for scraps of meat and sometimes seeds. It is welcomed for its friendly nature and its song. A new plant for the long list of native species at Mt Beckworth is a low, rushy plant known as pale twig-rush (Machaerina acuta). It grows to about 30 centimetres tall, forming dense low patches in a limited number of winter-wet spots at Mt Beckworth. It rather resembles some of the mat-rushes (Lomandra), or the sword-sedges (Lepidosperma). Positive identification of this species took some years, waiting for seedheads to form on the plants. A damper year resulted in a limited number of reddish-brown seed-heads appearing. Identification was made by the state herbarium in Melbourne. The Victorian range of the pale twig-rush is mostly coastal and in the Grampians. Mt Beckworth (near Clunes) is beyond its known northern distribution. Neither its leaves nor its seedheads are pale or twiggy, so its common name is of no help in its identification. The Mt Beckworth reserve is rich in native plants and is well-known for its orchids. There are more than 30 species of sedges, rushes and similar plants on the list. Some are tiny - just 10 or 20 millimetres high - and others reach a metre. These plants do not receive the attention of the orchids and other wildflowers, being less colourful and much harder to identify. I was reading your earlier article on blue wrens. I had no idea that male blue wrens go almost completely brown except their tail twice a year. Is that all blue wrens or just some species? Or does it depend on where they are from? Haz., NE Victoria. The males of all of Australia's nine species of fairy-wrens moult into a winter plumage each autumn. This plumage is very much like that of their females, with minor differences - usually around face, bill and tail. Older and more dominant males moult back into breeding plumage earlier than others, and a few - mostly more than four years old - remain fully-coloured all year. The breeding plumage of younger males is not as bright or as extensive as that of older birds. Males of the related emu-wrens (three species) do not undergo the winter change of colour.

