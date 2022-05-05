comment,

The following letters to the editor about Ballarat roads have all been sent in this week. After years of campaigning and concern from residents, local schools, parents and others, roadworks were recently initiated at the intersection of Dana and Dawson Streets. A little over a week after completion, it is plain they are already ineffective. Traffic going north or south along Dawson, and wishing either to continue on Dawson or turn right into Dana, is only briefly diverted by a traffic barrier that is clearly too short. Standing on the SW corner of this intersection at 1pm I saw, in five minutes, three vehicles drive north along Dawson St, approach the corner, swivel briefly, then blithely continue north. Yesterday a car, again travelling north along Dawson, came to the corner, did the swivel and actually turned right into Dana, ahead of oncoming traffic. A roadworker agreed that the new barriers were too short. Unless they are extended, the 'rat-run' and the long-standing traffic troubles will go on. Further work is needed. Darryl Cloonan, Ballarat I have asked the council many times, to ease the traffic flow on Carngham road and Dyson Drive. Whilst there are roadworks, they need to desperately seal Finches Road. This will take the load off the two roads and act like a bypass. There are so many of us that travel to work via those two roads, it makes sense to upgrade Finches Road for some relief for the roadworks and the travellers. John Kamp, Smythesdale Why has the stage 2 of Ballarat link road been overlooked? This is such an important part of the development and infrastructure of Ballarat, not to mention an easing of the traffic woes in the CBD. David Greep, Ross Creek

