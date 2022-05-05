news, latest-news,

The transformation of a former lawyer's offices and interior design studio on Sturt Street into a Chinese cultural centre has begun. The new owner of the building Haoliang Sun and vice-president of the Ballarat Chinese-Australian Cultural Society Charles Zhang showed The Courier through the premises, which will be open at the end of June. Mr Sun said a number of the rooms will be named for Melbourne and Monash University professors who have contributed to the collection, including the late Professor Harry Simon, who was a leading sinologist at Melbourne University and provided many rare volumes to the library. Another is Professor David Holm, a close friend of Mr Sun, an expert and author on Chinese cultural studies. "Many of these works, they were donated from their (the professors') own homes," Mr Sun says. "Professor Holm has focussed very much on China's central government and local government. He is a specialist in those areas too." Another room is full of Australian authors translated in Chinese: a copy of Robert Hughes's Shock of the New sits out, still in its plastic wrapper. "I have collected so many of these books," Mr Sun says. "Too many, I think. Many of them I haven't opened yet." Charles Zhang opens a dictionary, pointing out the difference between Old and New Chinese scripts (Old Chinese is read right to left, top to bottom). He says many of the dictionaries are rare, and some of the doctoral work in the collection are the only copies available. READ MORE: "It' will all be open to the public soon," Charles Zhang says. "All of these people, they are all specialists and professors, they have done so much of their research in the past. This is all about preserving their collections."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caleb.cluff/f0b06a32-b231-4c6c-bdb1-d96685897d5d.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg