Independent candidate Alex Graham is running for the seat of Ballarat in this month's federal election. Mr Graham is putting himself forward again, for his third attempt in 26 years. His foray into political campaigns began in 1996 where he only campaigned on election day. In 2019 after 26 years away he stood again as an independent. After receiving 1.6 per cent of the vote in the 2019 election, the Daylesford man is back. Again his campaign is based around his business model and book Spiritual-Busyness. "I have been accused of promoting my book but I am not sure how to explain it without the book," Mr Graham said. His business model is based on "empowering people and community businesses", and is inspired by the work of Fletcher Jones and Staff Factory in Warrnambool. Fletcher Jones was known for his different workplace environment. In 1972 the staff of the factory owned over 70 per cent of the business. "In the blink of an eye it (the business model) could be around the world." Mr Graham said. He has some unusual issues at the top of his priority list for the Ballarat electorate. Mr Graham said he has spent a lot of time over the last three years researching the banking system, which has influenced some of his 2022 policies. He takes issue with the current banking system and is concerned with how debt is handled. He is asking for a referendum to amend parts of the constitution. He believes it would give the government more power over the amount of money they have and would "rebirth our democracy''. Mr Graham said this would mean no more interest on loans and instead people would pay an annual service fee. He also thinks that his business model would help to improve aged care systems and lift the poverty line. "Everyone was born into this monetary economy system but we do have a choice in which system we live in now." For the second election in a row he also thinks it is important to bring up his water transformer device. It is a piece of unproven technology a friend of Mr Graham's invented which he believes "can transform any pollution" and create cleaner water. When asked why people should vote for him he said "because they are intelligent and understand the stupidity of our current system". Also standing will be incumbent Catherine King, from the ALP, the Liberal's Ben Green, the United Australia Party's Terri Pryse-Smith, the Greens' John Barnes, the Liberal Democrats' Julia McGrath, Kerryn Sedgman for the Australian Federation Party and One Nation's Rosalie Taxis. The election will be held on May 21, early voting starts from this Monday, May 9.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/173106531/8c10eb87-3c60-4700-a204-1c2e890b4f59.jpg/r0_385_3595_2416_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg