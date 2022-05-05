Promise of new urgent care clinic for Ballarat growth zone

news, latest-news,

A bulk-billed urgent care clinic will be built in Ballarat's rapidly growing west if Labor win this month's federal election. Ballarat Labor MP Catherine King said the clinic would take pressure off the stretched Ballarat Base Hospital emergency department, treating patients with minor injuries and ailments who might otherwise wait hours at hospital to be seen. "These clinics will be targeted at category five and low category four patients who really need attention but should not be ending up in the emergency department," Ms King said. "These categories of patients have to wait a really long time to be seen because, quite rightly, the emergency department attends to people needing to be seen urgently. "We all know that local families are finding it harder and harder to find a GP, especially one who bulk bills, while emergency times are blowing out. This will take pressure off our hard-working hospital staff while delivering locals the services we need." Ms King's preference is for the clinic to be built in Lucas or Winter Valley where population numbers are soaring. If Labor wins the federal election the clinic in Ballarat's west would be one of 50 GP or nurse-practitioner led bulk-billed urgent care clinics across the country. "This is a really important health initative for the area, particularly the fact it is bulk billed. We have lost, under the Morrison government, the vast majority of bulk billed doctors ... (because) the government froze the Medicare rebate which means it's decreased the income for GP practices and now we are seeing large numbers of practices going away from bulk billing, and we are seeing people in emergency departments because they simply can't afford to pay for the care they need." If it goes ahead the clinic will go through a tender process with Ms King's preference for a local community health centre or GP practice to bid for it. IN OTHER NEWS Ballarat Community Health chief executive Sean Duffy welcomed the announcement, saying there was a definite need for an urgent care clinic to service the rapidly growing population in Ballarat's west. He said BCH would be keen to be involved. "As more people move out there demand continues to grow," he said. BCH already has waiting lists for many of its services including podiatry, diabetes education and a range of allied health. But he added along with medical care, infrastructure such as public transport needed to be improved to allow people to access the new service. The Liberal party have been contacted for comment. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/71bb4115-44dd-4268-8696-00cbf27bb4ab.jpg/r176_726_5008_3456_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg