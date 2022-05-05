news, latest-news,

Ballarat cancer patients needing transport to and from hospital for treatment will be riding in style after the Male Bag Patient Transport received a new Nissan X-Trail from Peter Stevens. The patient transport service sees volunteer drivers ferry patients in the Grampians region to and from Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre for treatment. The service's previous car, which retired Ballarat businessman and Male Bag ambassador Peter Stevens also funded, has travelled more than 100,000km over three years. "Many patients, who are very unwell, need to receive treatment at BRICC every day. This places additional stresses on family and friends," said BRICC director of medical operations Steve Medwell. "This service, and the other support services provided by our Wellness Centre are so important in providing additional help for our patients. All of us in BRICC are so grateful for the generosity of the donors and volunteers who literally keep these services running." BRICC relies on fundraising and donations to support the wellbeing, wellness, activity and support programs it runs, so it has been particularly hard hit through the pandemic with many of its regular fundraising events unable to go ahead. The car was donated through the Male Bag Foundation which supports men with prostate cancer but can be used by all cancer patients across the region. IN OTHER NEWS Mr Stevens said the need to travel for treatment could make already stressful times much harder, and the patient transport service saved the cost of transport and parking, and the time and stress of travel. "In 2019 we purchased the first patient transport vehicle for BRICC. In less than three years it has travelled over 100,000 kilometres, which demonstrates how important this service is to cancer patients in our region. And today, we are happy to be upgrading this original vehicle to continue to help our communities affected by cancer," Mr Stevens said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/michelle.smith/42d86829-cf24-4fec-a436-c8aee3cffb2b.jpg/r0_163_5568_3309_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg