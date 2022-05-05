news, latest-news,

With the announcement earlier this week of interest rates rising, cost of living has been in the headlines. Ballarat's pub test panel reflect on what it means for them and how the major parties have handled the issue. "I have certainly noticed the bank account runs down much quicker," David MacPhail said. "It has taken me a little by surprise." But he also said he did not think it would affect him as much because he was without the added pressure of a mortgage or debt. "What worries me is the leader's response to this is all about the people who are not in crisis," Mr MacPhail said. "I can say working in this area of homelessness, there is not a good understanding of what it is like." He was also not impressed by promises of no new taxes over the next four years. "How can it be possible to do that if we do not have enough money to fund other projects?" Mr MacPhail said. "I believe if any politicians said these taxes are being used for to help someone, then there is sufficient empathy in our nation for people on $200,000 to be okay with that." Looking closer at the Ballarat seat, Mr MacPahil said he enjoyed hearing the candidates speak at the Ballarat Renewable Energy and Zero Emissions candidate forum. "I was disappointed no liberal candidate attended - not turning up is bad press but turning up would have been worse press," Mr MacPhail said. BALLARAT ELECTION COVERAGE: Nick Beale thinks that the cost of living is the number one issue facing the Ballarat electorate at this federal election. "My view is people are very concerned about it," Mr Beale said. He said with the rising prices of petrol and electricity it was also at the forefront of people's minds. "I do not think either side have addressed it and I think they could do a lot more," Mr Beale said. He thinks Labor's idea to help Australians buy a home by taking a 40 per cent stake in the property is "an absolute brain fade". "Locally, who won the week in Ballarat this week? I would say the Labor Party but that is because of the state budget," Mr Beale said. While he knows the two elections are separate, he thinks sometimes it is easy to see them as connected when thinking about local issues. While he wasn't able to make the BREAZE candidate forum, he was disappointed to see the Liberal party not in attendance. "The $250 Cost of Living Bonus dropped into my bank account this week," Jacinta Blackbourne said. "The payment will temporarily provide a tiny measure of relief to many individuals ... but feels like it's a poor spending decision on the part of the Morrison government." She said the $1.5 billion it cost to fund the program could have been spent on other things. Mrs Blackbourne questioned if aged care, dental in medicare or adequate funding for public schools could not be funded when the economy is supposedly strong. "The Labor Party has not been in power for a decade ... but their policies to reduce household costs and get good local manufacturing jobs going again show that they are well aware of how it is affecting families, businesses and individuals," she said. "Liberal candidates keep saying the economy is strong and working well. I have to ask 'working well for who?' Because it is not doing much for grass-roots level Australians on median incomes. If this is their great plan working, then their great plan sucks." Josh Gay can see that cost of living will be affecting lots of people. "Obviously with cost of living rising it makes everything else more difficult," Mr Gay said. "Especially since wages are not increasing as well." Apart from this, Australian politics is still evading his media consumption. Paul Jenkins thinks the rise in cost of living is "something to be expected". "With fuel prices and supermarket prices going up it is going to affect everyone," he said. "Naturally Labor is blaming the government, but it does not matter who is in power it is something we have to learn to adjust to." He said he does not think we should rely on the government. In Ballarat he would like to see more commitments, but he does not think they are going to happen. "Even the state budget wasn't a win." he said. Mr Jenkins would have liked to see more spending on accessibility for the Ballarat train station. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/eykKvQ78nc6Uj8nT6Aia68/57358c21-1bd5-4961-beec-950b37278407.png/r75_29_2505_1402_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg