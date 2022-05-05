news, latest-news,

St Patrick's Primary pupils have muscled up for a weighty walkathon to raise money for children and families in flood-ravaged Lismore. After watching footage of the floods last term, senior students wanted to help and decided on a walkathon while carrying weights. So they packed bags, boxes and other containers to carry as they walked the block around the school after lunch. "We wanted to do some form of fundraising that wasn't fun, where they could actually feel sympathy, empathy and compassion for those students and schools," said grade 4/5 teacher Marney O'Brien. "These people have had to move everything in rain, hail and shine, pack everything in heavy boxes while they are tired and hungry." Children were asked to raise their own money by doing chores or jobs, with some parents matching their childrens' contributions and families from other year levels also invited to donate. IN OTHER NEWS "They were pretty shocked to see the footage of the floods and I think they are really at an age where they can start to empathise with them a bit," Ms O'Brien said. "They realise how lucky they are ... and after living through COVID and everything they are more able to put themselves in other people's shoes." The 100 students taking part in the walkathon had raised more than $500 before even starting the walk.

